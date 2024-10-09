VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Shooting that injured man in Burnaby, B.C., appears targeted: RCMP

    RCMP officers respond to a report of gunfire in Burnaby, B.C., on Oct. 8, 2024. RCMP officers respond to a report of gunfire in Burnaby, B.C., on Oct. 8, 2024.
    Police are investigating a shooting in Burnaby, B.C., that left one man in hospital Tuesday night.

    Authorities said they were called to Kitchener Street and Madison Avenue shortly after 7:45 p.m., and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

    The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Burnaby RCMP said.

    While the motive for the shooting is unclear, Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it appears the victim was targeted.

    Authorities asked any potential witnesses – or anyone with video captured in the area around the time of the shooting – to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 646-9999.

