Shooting near Burnaby sports complex sends 1 to hospital

Vancouver -

Police in Burnaby are investigating a shooting near a youth sports complex in the city that sent one person to hospital Saturday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP told CTV News Vancouver officers were called to the intersection of Sprott Street and Norland Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

The area is home to Scotia Barn - formerly known as 8 Rinks - and adjacent to the Burnaby Lake Sports Complex and the Christine Sinclair Community Centre.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said he was unable to confirm the seriousness of the victim's injuries Saturday afternoon, noting that police were "very early" in their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated