Shooting in Burnaby under investigation: RCMP

A busy street in Burnaby has been shut down after reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 12:10 p.m. after shots reportedly rang out in the 4300 block of Dawson Street, Burnaby RCMP told CTV News in an email.

A black Ford pickup truck with bullet holes in its windshield is parked at the scene.

Police have not said whether anyone was injured in the shooting.

Dawson Street has been closed in both directions between Rosser and Madison avenues for police to investigate.

“We ask that the public avoid the area, as the road closure is expected to last for several hours,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.