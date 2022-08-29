Shock, sadness after head-on semi crash kills 3 on B.C. highway
Family and colleagues in the trucking industry are mourning three young men who died when two semis collided on a B.C. highway.
First responders were called to the scene of the fatal crash along Highway 1, approximately 35 kilometres east of Golden just before 7 a.m. Sunday
"Although the investigation is still ongoing, it appears as though one of the trucks drove into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision,” said Golden-Field RCMP via news release.
Mounties said that the occupants of both vehicles were killed but did not initially say specify how many fatalities there were.
"Although we suspected there were three victims in the collision, we were unable to confirm this yesterday due to the nature and severity of the crash," a spokesperson told CTV News in an email Monday.
The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Tanner Liefting, 30-year-old Brandon Richard Johnson and 34-year-old Jagsir Singh Gill.
Both Liefting and Johnson were from Chilliwack, while Gill lived in Calgary.
On Facebook, the Skilled Truckers Canada said Liefting and Johnson truly loved their work.
"Words cannot express the loss the Canadian trucking community has suffered. These two young men ate, slept, and breathed trucking," the post said.
"The highway's a lonelier place without them."
On a GoFundMe page created for Liefting’s family, he’s being described as a loving husband and father who had a passion for trucking.
Johnson’s page describes him as a ‘wonderful friend, brother, son.’
Gill’s cousins, Amandeep Gill and Dhavneet Gill, told CTV News that he was planning to quit his job trucking this fall and open his own business so he could be home more with his family.
“He loved his family, loved his kids,” said Amandeep Gill, Jagsir’s cousin. “He was stuck like glue to his kids. He just wanted to spend more time with them. That’s why he wanted to leave trucking, he never got the chance to do that.”
A GoFundMe has also been setup for Gill.
The stretch of Highway near the Yoho National Park west gate reopened Monday evening, after being closed in both directions for nearly 36 hours.
Although it’s unconfirmed, it appears Johnson and Liefting were in the same truck carrying a lot of 4H dairy cattle returning from a competition in Manitoba. Several cows died in the crash.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the drivers who tragically lost their lives, and to the 4-H youth who lost their animals,” said Holger Schwichtenberg, chair of the BC Dairy Association.
Aleda Welch, manager of 4H British Columbia, says she believes all the animals were also killed in the crash.
“A number of them were from the Okanagan area. There were also some from the Lower Mainland Fraser valley area,” said Welch.
“It’s extremely devastating to the 4H community. The kids have suffered a loss. They have been working with these calves (the) last four or five months. (It's) quite shocking for them to hear that they weren’t going to be arriving back home.”
The cows were destined for the Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong.
“Our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the truck drivers that lost their lives yesterday,” said Spallumcheen Mayor Christine Fraser. “Our thoughts and condolences are also with the entire Team BC Dairy 4H members who lost their calves, equipment, and luggage in this awful situation and all the dairy farmers that lost animals.”
Anyone with information on Sunday's collision, including dash-cam video, is asked to call Golden-Field RCMP at 250-344-2221.
With files from CTV News Calgary
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 27 centimetres
Greenland's rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 27 centimetres -- more than twice as much as previously forecast -- according to a study published Monday.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
TD Bank sees up to 25 per cent drop in Canadian home prices by early 2023
A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023. The report comes as a decrease in prices materialized in the summer as mortgage and interest rates rose.
Possible poisoning event at Markham, Ont., restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Bell pushes back against accusations surrounding LaFlamme departure, coverage
Bell Media is pushing back against accusations that CTV National News anchor Lisa LaFlamme was ousted because of her appearance and that it interfered in the network's coverage of the fallout.
Serena Williams not done yet; wins first match at U.S. Open
In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open -- and last tournament -- of her remarkable playing career, Serena Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
Vancouver Island
-
'Labour-intensive': Nanaimo firefighters douse 7 brushfires in 1 day
Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were kept busy Sunday putting out seven brush fires within a 12-hour period. It all started around 4:30 a.m. with a brush fire off Robin Hood Road, and ended with one around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boxwood Road and Tulsa Road. The largest and most challenging brushfire happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Northfield bluffs between Sun Valley Drive and the Nanaimo Parkway.
-
7-hour standoff in Victoria ends peacefully: VicPD
Victoria police say a lengthy standoff that took place just outside the downtown core ended peacefully in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident began around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. Police were told that a person was holding a knife, stabbing the ground, and making concerning comments to people walking by.
-
'Late season' heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island
While August may be coming to an end, high temperatures remain a concern on Vancouver Island this week. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Inland Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, with high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. "A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week," said Environment Canada in a notice Monday.
Calgary
-
UCP leadership hopeful Danielle Smith's 'climate cops' claim called misinformation, dangerous
United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith is pushing hard on the idea that Justin Trudeau is hiring 'climate cops.'
-
Family remembers Calgarian killed in head-on crash on Highway 1
Three men are dead after a fiery crash between two semis along Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
-
Child rushed to hospital following possible drowning
A young boy was taken to hospital late Monday afternoon after a possible drowning.
Edmonton
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Edmonton warned the public Monday night not to approach a man accused of murder as officers asked for tips to find him.
-
'Deeply irresponsible': NDP attacks Smith for suggesting hospital patients be moved to hotels
Alberta's New Democrats took aim at UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith Monday afternoon, referring to her as the "frontrunner" in that race and calling recent statements she made about how to expand health-care capacity "wild" and "absurd."
-
Edmonton man charged in sex assault at Sherwood Park massage clinic
An Edmonton man has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into an incident at a Sherwood Park massage therapy clinic.
Toronto
-
Possible poisoning event at Markham, Ont., restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
-
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
10-year-old Toronto boy speaks out after curbside stand stolen
An Ontario boy is speaking out after the baked good stand he set up on Saturday was stolen.
Montreal
-
Montrealer arrested in Vancouver fourth suspect in two-day shooting spree
Montreal and Vancouver police arrested a fourth person in connection with a two-day shooting spree in Montreal in August that injured two people.
-
$600 promise: Legault to fight inflation with more cheques for Quebecers -- if re-elected
Premier Francois Legault has again promised to hand out money to Quebecers 'to fight inflation' during an election stop in Bellechase Monday.
-
Construction worker struck and killed by dump truck west of Montreal
A construction worker in his 30s was killed Monday when a dump truck transporting gravel backed up and hit him on Ile-Perrot, west of Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
-
'It's not safe, it's not appropriate': Manitoba mayor says threats, harassment of elected officials is common
A verbal attack on Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is being heard across the country – including here in Manitoba where one elected official says she's experienced death threats and worries harassment has become much more common in recent years.
-
Backstreet Boys hit the green at Winnipeg golf course
'Backstreet's Back' in Winnipeg, but the band took some time for a round of golf before hitting the stage.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
-
City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations
The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.
-
Trial date set for Sask. Mountie accused of murder
A trial has been set for next year for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of killing a 26-year-old man
Regina
-
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipment
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boosters
Concerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
-
Regina Transit expands service into east end, implements free rides for youth
Regina Transit has expanded services into the city’s east end with four stops now operating in the Aurora Boulevard area.
Atlantic
-
SIRT investigating after man shot and killed by Halifax police Saturday night
An investigation is underway into the weekend killing of a 59-year-old man who was shot by police during an incident in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm warnings lifted for region
It has been a steamy start to the workweek, with daytime high temperatures climbing into the upper 20s, and with the humidity is feeling close to 40 C. It's this volatility that led Environment Canada to issue multiple severe weather warnings across the region.
-
Vehicle ends up on roof in east London neighbourhood Monday morning
Monday started off with a bang for a quiet street in east London, Ont. after a driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal and ended up flipping their vehicle.
-
'I have similar concerns': Local politicians react to Chrystia Freeland viral video
Frustrated at the way Chrystia Freeland was treated in a recent viral video, Elgin-Middlesex London MP Karen Vecchio immediately sent a text to the deputy prime minister to apologize for what happened to her. It is instances like this which can deter women from wanting to enter politics.
Northern Ontario
-
Agreement reached between Algoma Steel and Local United Steelworkers
Voting wrapped in late Monday night in favour of a new agreement between United Steelworkers Local 2251 and Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Single vehicle collision in Sudbury
At least two lanes of Paris Street in Sudbury were closed Monday night after a single vehicle collision.
-
Sudbury teacher faces disciplinary hearing related to sex abuse allegations
A teacher with the French language Catholic school board in Sudbury has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing to deal with accusations she had a sexual relationship with several students.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region, Guelph area school buses retrofitted with new amber light warning system
With the start of school less than two weeks away, all Region of Waterloo school buses have been retrofitted with new provincially mandated amber lights.
-
'We don’t know what happened': Cyber security expert says WRDSB needs to be more transparent over data hack
A cyber security expert from the University of Waterloo says more transparency is needed after the data breach at the Waterloo Region District School Board.
-
'It’s just displaced us for the time being': Residents unable to return home after Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.