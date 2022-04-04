Sex trap may be key to control spread of so-called 'murder hornets' in B.C., scientists say

B.C.’s top bee expert says the "murder hornet" found in Aldergrove in November 2020 was a queen. B.C.’s top bee expert says the "murder hornet" found in Aldergrove in November 2020 was a queen.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener