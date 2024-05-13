VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Canucks' Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosscheck on Oilers' McDavid

    Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 3, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 3, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    Share

    A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been given the highest possible fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.

    Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000, the NHL announced Monday morning, for his post-game crosscheck on Oilers' captain Connor McDavid.

    The Canucks beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Sunday to take the lead by one in the series. But after the final horn at the end of the third period, Zadorov hit McDavid with a crosscheck in the back, causing him to fall. As he was falling, McDavid was struck again, but this time by Vancouver's Carson Soucy.

    The NHL said a hearing will be held for Soucy's crosscheck, as it appears McDavid was hit in the face. The date and time of that hearing has not yet been announced. 

    Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Tuesday in Edmonton. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harry and Meghan's Nigerian adventure: Traditional attire to warm welcomes

    For her latest column on CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent visit to Nigeria, calling it a 'deeply meaningful campaign' that was about aligning their ongoing efforts to foster mental-health awareness and promoting the Invictus Games.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News