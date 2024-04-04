Sex offender who poses risk to women, girls to reside in Surrey: RCMP

A sex offender who is a danger to adult women and teen girls has been released from prison and will be living in Surrey, according to authorities.

Michael Popek, 44, was convicted of sexually assaulting four women between 2015 and 2016, according to a notification from the Surrey RCMP that was sent out Thursday. He has been granted a “one chance statutory release” and is bound by the conditions of that release until 2025. After that, he will be subject to a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Police say they will be monitoring Popek using “traditional police methods” and an electronic device. Mounties are also urging anyone who sees him violating his conditions to call 911.

Those conditions include:

A curfew from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. except for when he is given permission from his parole supervisor

A prohibition on being in the “company of sex trade workers”

A ban on buying or consuming drugs and alcohols

A ban on visiting liquor or cannabis stores

At the time Popek was arrested and charged, CTV News learned that he was working as a DJ for the More than 12 Alternative Christian Community.