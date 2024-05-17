Sex offender living in Surrey poses 'serious and imminent risk,' B.C. RCMP say

A dangerous sex offender has moved into Surrey, B.C., where authorities will be monitoring him to ensure he complies with his release conditions.

Surrey RCMP said 29-year-old Ezaz Razak was convicted of sexually assaulting two women in 2019, but has served his prison sentence and been let back into the community on a peace bond.

"He represents a serious and imminent risk to vulnerable women and intimate partners," the detachment warned in a news release.

Under the peace bond, Razak must abide by a number of conditions, including that he stay away from alcohol, drugs and any other "intoxicating substances," unless he has a prescription from a B.C. doctor.

He's also under curfew from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily.

Surrey RCMP said the offender will be "subject to monitoring" during his release, but asked anyone who sees him violating his conditions to call 911 immediately.

Razak is descried as 5'10" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short, dark-brown hair.