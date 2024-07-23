3 men randomly stabbed by stranger in downtown Vancouver: police

In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.

Officers were called to Granville Street, near Nelson street, at 9:40 p.m. for a report that a 33-year-old man had been stabbed in the back, a news release from the Vancouver Police Department says.

The next report came "minutes later" when a 41-year-old man was stabbed two blocks away, at Granville and Davie streets, according to the VPD. At 9:52 p.m., while police were responding to the second stabbing, a 911 call came in reporting that a third victim was stabbed at Granville and Nelson streets.

"There is no indication that any of the victims knew each other, or the suspect," spokesperson Steve Addison said. "The investigation is ongoing."

A suspect was arrested, but police did not say when. That person remains in custody. No information was provided on the condition of the victims, except that they are "recovering."

Emergency Health Services told CTV News that three patients were transported to hospital after the stabbings.

"None of the patients’ conditions are known at this time," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

Mayor Ken Sim, who was elected on a campaign focused on public safety, issued a statement shortly after the VPD issued theirs. In it, he referenced the discovery of two women's bodies in English Bay since Sunday, as well as Monday night's stabbings.

"Though these incidents are unrelated, they have shaken our community. My heartfelt thoughts are with the victims and their families during this extremely challenging time," Sim wrote.

“The Vancouver Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and the suspect involved in the stabbings was quickly arrested. We are working closely with the VPD to take every necessary step to enhance public safety and prevent such incidents in the future."

Witnesses and those with information are urged to call the VPD's Major Crimes Unit at 604-717-2541.