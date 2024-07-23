2 seniors die in separate Surrey house fires: RCMP

Two seniors died in house fires in Surrey over the last week, according to authorities.

The first was on Saturday, when around 8 p.m. Mounties were called to a residential fire in the 13600 block of 112A Avenue in Whalley.

The fire was isolated to an upper-floor room in the home, where an 85-year-old woman was found dead, the Surrey RCMP say.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police also responded to a fully-engulfed home in the 13600 block of 56B Avenue in Newton.

“Police were advised that a 73-year-old woman had escaped from the residence and was taken to hospital; unfortunately, a 77-year-old man did not make it out of the fire,” Mounties wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Neither of the fires were deemed suspicious and the BC Coroners Service is investigating both fatalities.

“Surrey RCMP offers our sincerest condolences to the friends and families of both of the deceased,” the release reads.