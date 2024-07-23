Wildfire in Williams Lake, B.C., being held

A wildfire that broke out in Williams Lake, B.C., is being held, according to an update from officials Tuesday.

The River Valley Wildfire, which broke out Sunday evening and triggered tactical evacuations is no longer burning out of control, the city said on its social media channels, adding that crews made "significant progress" Monday.

An evacuation alert remains in effect, people are being asked to stay away from the active fire zone, and residents are being urged to conserve water by limiting lawn watering. However, water access to Williams Lake has been restored "for public and recreational use."

The blaze is estimated at 40 hectares, and demonstrating "minimal behaviour." Crews have established a 20-foot "wetline" around the fire's perimeter and are mopping up, which the BC Wildfire service explains means firefighters on the ground are looking for and dousing hot spots.

"Danger tree assessments and falling will continue as required to ensure there is a safe worksite for ground crews to work in the area. Aircraft will continue to be available to support, if required," the update on the BCWS website says.

Interior Health, in an update of its own, said a total of 21 residents of care homes were moved out of the community Monday night but that the situation has "stabilized" and no further evacuations are planned. Those who had to move will be brought back to their homes "gradually and carefully," the health authority said.