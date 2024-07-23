Video shows theft of 11-year-old girl's bracelets from Vancouver Island porch: RCMP

An 11-year-old girl selling handmade gemstone bracelets on her porch had most of her crafts stolen last week, according to authorities on Vancouver Island.

The July 17 theft happened on Lakehurst Drive in Langford around 3:30 p.m., the West Shore RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.

"The girl and her parent went inside their residence for a few minutes and came back out to discover the majority of the bracelets on display had been stolen," Mounties said.

The alleged theft was caught on camera and police have released the video in hopes of identifying a suspect. A woman can be seen in the video approaching the bracelet display and kneeling down as if to get a better look before putting a number of them in her purse.

The RCMP says each bracelet was valued at $15 and roughly 40 were stolen.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video or who has information can call police at 250-474-2264. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.