Video shows theft of 11-year-old girl's bracelets from Vancouver Island porch: RCMP
An 11-year-old girl selling handmade gemstone bracelets on her porch had most of her crafts stolen last week, according to authorities on Vancouver Island.
The July 17 theft happened on Lakehurst Drive in Langford around 3:30 p.m., the West Shore RCMP said in a media release Tuesday.
"The girl and her parent went inside their residence for a few minutes and came back out to discover the majority of the bracelets on display had been stolen," Mounties said.
The alleged theft was caught on camera and police have released the video in hopes of identifying a suspect. A woman can be seen in the video approaching the bracelet display and kneeling down as if to get a better look before putting a number of them in her purse.
The RCMP says each bracelet was valued at $15 and roughly 40 were stolen.
Anyone who recognizes the woman in the video or who has information can call police at 250-474-2264. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Olympic Committee apologizes after New Zealand accuses Canada women's soccer team of spying on their practices
The Canadian Olympic Committee offered a 'heartfelt' apology to New Zealand Football Tuesday after the New Zealand women's club accused the Canadian women's team of spying on them during a training session.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate
Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded on Earth, scientists say
Sunday was the hottest day ever recorded, breaking global temperatures dating back to 1940, according to preliminary data from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service.
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
'Stars are aligning' for Bank of Canada rate cut: economists
The Bank of Canada is expected to deliver a dose of interest rate relief Wednesday when economists and market watchers predict the central bank will cut its overnight lending rate.
Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning only to be shunted aside.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire spreads on southern Vancouver Island amid 'challenging' terrain
An out-of-control wildfire on southern Vancouver Island has grown to 50 hectares as firefighting crews continue to battle the blaze west of Victoria.
-
-
3 men randomly stabbed by stranger in downtown Vancouver: police
In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier blames Town of Jasper for misinformation spread during wildfire evacuation order
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
-
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
Camp reservations in Jasper National Park cancelled after wildfire evacuation
Camping reservations in Jasper National Park have been cancelled for two weeks due to the ongoing evacuation in the area.
Calgary
-
Calgary moves to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions
Calgary is now under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, effective immediately. Mayor Jyoti Gondek made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
-
Calgary opening reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees
Calgary is opening a reception centre for evacuees fleeing a wildfire near Jasper National Park.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge prisoner on the loose after escaping from correctional centre work crew
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
-
Accused in murder-conspiracy trial at Coutts, Alta., blockade to continue testimony
The trial of two men charged with conspiring to murder Mounties at the Coutts border blockade in Alberta is expected to hear more testimony today from one of the accused.
-
Increase in wildfires leads to a smoky sky in Lethbridge
After a wetter-than-usual spring, wildfire season is starting to kick into high gear.
Winnipeg
-
'I had to go into hiding': Manitoba man still being harassed after charges into alleged human trafficking ring dropped
A man whose charges were stayed following an investigation into an alleged child sex trafficking ring in Portage la Prairie says his life has been ruined.
-
Manitoba warns fruit growers about invasive pest
Whether you own a farm or have a backyard berry patch, the province is warning fruit growers about a tiny pest causing massive problems: the spotted wing drosophila (SWD).
-
'Scourge on the city': Seven arrested following 3D gun trafficking investigation in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
Regina
-
'It affects the whole day': Regina daycares limiting time outdoors due to smoke
Regina YMCA Childcare Centres are limiting kids' time outdoors due to the wildfire smoke.
-
Riders prepare for Alouettes matchup without Ouellette
Not only with the Saskatchewan Roughriders be without wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker on offence this week but running back, A.J. Ouellette will also miss this game due to injury.
-
STF and province choose binding arbitration panel nominees, dates to be confirmed soon
The nominees for a binding arbitration panel between Saskatchewan teachers and the province have been chosen, with a date to be confirmed shortly.
Saskatoon
-
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
-
-
Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled
Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
Toronto
-
'Heartbreaking': Bike used for cancer fundraising stolen from Toronto woman's basement
A Toronto woman is looking to recover the specialized bicycle used to raise money for cancer research after it was stolen from her Etobicoke home over the weekend.
-
'That is chilling': New Zealand man says Canadian regulators, e-commerce platforms should have protected his late brother
The brother of a New Zealand man who died after ordering a product from an accused Canadian suicide salesman says it shouldn’t be so easy for vulnerable people to get dangerous substances online.
-
'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
Montreal
-
Police say teen wanted in West Island homicide escaped from custody
Montreal police say a youth who was arrested in connection with the killing of a 42-year-old man in the West Island last February has escaped from custody in Ontario
-
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
-
Quebec government funnels another $413 million to Airbus A220 program
The Quebec government is injecting another $413 million into the Airbus A220 commercial jet program, formerly known as the C Series, in a bid to improve its return on investment.
Ottawa
-
'We can do better': Conversation on tent-like structures to house asylum seekers heats up
Alta Vista and Barrhaven neighbourhoods are now being shortlisted as possible candidates for the installation of a tent-like 'sprung structure' to house asylum seekers, but a local councillor says the city can do better.
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Tire marks left on Pembroke, Ont. rainbow crosswalk following cases of anti-LGBTQ2S+ vandalism
It's still unclear if tire marks on the rainbow crosswalk in Pembroke, Ont. were deliberate, but community leaders worry this is part of a growing trend of anti-LGTBQ2S+ vandalism in the area.
Atlantic
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
-
Adventure-seeking B.C. couple were victims found on Nova Scotia island: relative
The British Columbia couple whose remains recently washed ashore on Nova Scotia's remote Sable Island have been identified as 70-year-old James Brett Clibbery and his 54-year-old wife, Sarah Packwood.
-
Search for missing N.S. elderly man suspended
The search for 80-year-old Richard Mahoney, who was last seen in Baddeck, N.S. last week, has been suspended.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy
For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.
-
Feature film 'Falsehood' being shot in director's hometown of London
It was a taste of Hollywood North in downtown London on Tuesday as a hometown boy wrapped up shooting a feature film outside Budweiser Gardens along Talbot Street.
-
Downtown London robbery ends in witness being stabbed
Early this afternoon, a man entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East, and left without paying for items that he picked up inside. He was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman hopes Ont. follows other provinces in covering rare cancer drug
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
-
Growing capacity by 500 beds: more details about new hospital in Waterloo Region
More details have been shared about the vision for the yet-to-be-named hospital.
-
Man, 58, dies after drowning in the Grand River in Glen Morris: OPP
Police are investigating after a Glen Morris, Ont. man died after reportedly drowning in the Grand River.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Sex assault suspect was a therapist for child and family services in North Bay, Ont.
A 70-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple sexual assault charges that took place while he worked for the former Algonquin Child and Family Services.
-
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.