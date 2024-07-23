VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Video shows 'heroic' Vancouver bus driver douse flames in Downtown Eastside

    The driver stopped the bus on East Hastings Street just before 2 a.m. after spotting the fire outside the Les Amis du Fromage store in Vancouver on July 23, 2024. (X/@LADFcheese) The driver stopped the bus on East Hastings Street just before 2 a.m. after spotting the fire outside the Les Amis du Fromage store in Vancouver on July 23, 2024. (X/@LADFcheese)
    Share

    The owners of a Vancouver cheese shop say a quick-thinking transit driver prevented what could have a been a "terrible situation" after the driver noticed flames outside the business in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

    The driver stopped the bus on East Hastings Street just before 2 a.m. after spotting the fire outside the Les Amis du Fromage store, bus operator TransLink said in a release.

    The shop's owners posted video of the incident to the social media site X, offering a "big round of applause" for the alert bus operator, who grabbed a fire extinguisher from the bus and doused the flames.

    TransLink says shop co-owner Joe Chaput told the transit company the store might not have been able to open for business Tuesday if it wasn't for the driver's quick actions.

    Vancouver firefighters responded to the fire at 843 East Hastings St. and ensured the blaze was contained, TransLink said, adding the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

    "We appreciate and commend this bus operator's quick-thinking and heroic actions in stopping a potentially harmful situation," TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in the release.

    "Transit staff face the front lines every day and are often called upon to offer help when it’s needed and safe to do so."

    All transit buses in Metro Vancouver are equipped with fire extinguishers for emergencies on and off the bus, the company added.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News