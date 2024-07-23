Air show pilot stuns thousands at Celebration of Light
The Celebration of Light is underway, but it’s the show before the fireworks that many people anticipate. It’s filled with jaw-dropping aerobatics put on by a renowned air race pilot.
Diving over English Bay, Red Bull aerobatic pilot Pete McLeod stuns the crowd as he spins toward the Pacific Ocean.
“Things happen pretty fast,” McLeod said. “We’re flying at speeds of up to 370 kilometres per hour and the airplane rolls over 400 degrees a second. That’s more than a full roll a second.”
McLeod is one of Red Bull’s top air race pilots, winning numerous international championships throughout his decades-long career.
“Whatever’s going on in your life doesn't really matter when you’re in the plane doing this kind of stuff,” he said. “It’s my happy spot. An office with a great view for sure.”
McLeod said he became interested in aerobatics when he was pursuing his private pilot’s license at 16 years old.
“I got hooked on it and loved it,” he said.
McLeod has spent years perfecting the art of diving, spinning, and rolling while in the air. Some tricks bring him only a few feet away from the ground. Despite his expertise and thorough preparation, he knows the risks that come with this sport.
“I’ve been doing this as a professional for 20 years, so that’s what allows me to take something that otherwise would be dangerous, say for a new pilot, and bring it into the realm of a controlled risk,” he said.
Tens of thousands of spectators will be able to watch him perform Wednesday and Saturday during the Celebration of Light.
“They come for the fireworks and they get this kind of bonus display,” McLeod said.
