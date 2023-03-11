Sewage leak affecting Capilano River, officials say

North Shore residents are being advised to avoid entering or fishing in the Capilano River due to a sewage leak in the area.

The Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) said on social media Friday that it had been notified of the leak, the location of which it described as "near Fullerton Avenue" in West Vancouver.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the water in the area and avoid using the river for fishing, swimming, bathing or entering the water for any reason," the nation said on Twitter.

B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy told CTV News it is aware of the situation and has notified "relevant agencies."

The ministry said environmental response officers were on site with representatives from the District of North Vancouver and Vancouver Coastal Health Friday.

"(The) exact location of source has not been determined and is still under investigation," the ministry said. "Ministry staff have taken samples to assist in determining potential impacts."

"The ministry will continue to monitor the situation."

The province's spill response website describes the source of the sewage as a "private property outfall pipe," and suggests that the spill occurred on Monday, March 6.

"The amount of material released into the river is unknown," the online update reads.

The provincial site notes that the person or group responsible for a spill is legally required to manage its cleanup.

"In incidents where the responsible person is unknown, unable or unwilling to manage the cleanup, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy may assume the role," the site reads.