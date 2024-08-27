Severely matted Lhasa apso dog rescued from trailer: BC SPCA

A small dog named Lulu that was found abandoned in a trailer with severely matted fur is now recovering in Chilliwack and will be ready for adoption soon, the BC SPCA says.

The organization says the Lhasa apso was covered in her own urine and feces and her fur was in such bad condition she was rushed to a veterinarian for a sedated shave.

“When I first laid eyes on Lulu, I couldn’t tell her front from her back,” said Jasen Nyrose, manager of the BC SPCA’s Chilliwack shelter, in a media release issued Tuesday.

“With the amount of fur she had, we thought she was medium sized dog. It was a huge shock when we picked her up after her shave and realized she is actually a ten-pound Lhasa apso. The extreme pain little Lulu would have been feeling is just devastating.”

The charity says the dog’s skin was irritated where the knots had been, hear ears were infected and needed to have several decaying teeth removed.

After coming into the BC SPCA’s care, however, the Chilliwack shelter says Lulu has made great progress.

“Lulu had been neglected and was in pain for so long from the matting and infections, she was absolutely terrified to be touched,” Nyrose said. “But her physical appearance isn’t the only transformation we’ve seen in Lulu since she entered our care. After just a few days, Lulu has started to come alive, actively seeking out love and attention. She even has the cutest little prance when she walks.”

Lulu is currently living with a foster, but will be available for adoption in one to two weeks, according to the BC SPCA.