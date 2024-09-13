Disruptions expected at YVR amid looming Air Canada strike

Richmond, B.C. -

Airports across the country are experiencing turbulence as a looming strike by Air Canada workers threatens travel plans.

The airline is warning that its passengers could experience disruptions starting Thursday.

Air Canada says it hasn’t canceled any flights because of the looming strike so far, but it says the situation is evolving.

“In the event there are, customers will be notified if there are any changes to their travel,” said the company in an email to CTV News.

The situation has created a lot of uncertainty for travelers.

“No plan right now, it is a long drive to come back from Terrace, so we just have our fingers crossed,” said Henry Lui, who was en route for a work trip.

Others are pointing the finger at the airline.

“I just think that if they used the money that they used on all their vouchers to pay their staff, this wouldn't be an issue,” said Lindsay, who was travelling home to Edmonton.

Air Canada says some vacation packages and cargo services will be affected.

“Already though, Air Canada Cargo has stopped accepting certain items, such as live animals or perishables,” said the company in an email.

Starting Sunday, the two sides will be in a position to issue a 72-hour notice of a strike or lock out.

The airline has said the notice would trigger its three-day wind-down plan and start the clock on a full work stoppage as early as Wednesday.

Passenger rights advocates warn travelers not to cancel their flights before the airline does.

“If you cancel, then you are at the airline's mercy. If the airline cancels, then you have various protections under the law,” said Gábor Lukács, an air passenger rights advocate.

The union says Air Canada continues to post record profits, while expecting pilots to accept below-market compensation.

“Sometimes we really do feel like we’re close to getting a deal and other times we really do feel like we’re miles apart,” said Charlene Hudy, chair of the Air Line Pilots Association's Air Canada Master Executive Council.

The airline has accused the union of being inflexible.

“We offered over 30 per cent increases in wages that can go up to $350,000 per year and more, but we are unfortunately faced with unreasonable wage demands,” said Christophe Hennebelle, the vice-president of corporate communications for Air Canada.

So far, the federal government has said the two sides need to work things out themselves, despite requests from the company for government intervention.

More than 110,000 travellers fly with Air Canada every day.

With files from The Canadian Press