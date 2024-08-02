Several bus shelters smashed in Nanaimo, B.C.: RCMP

In an incident that Mounties describe as a “senseless act of wanton destruction,” unknown vandals smashed the glass of a number of bus shelters in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week.

The local RCMP say the vandalism is believed to have happened sometime overnight on Wednesday, and transit officials alerted police to the incidents on Thursday.

Police say eight shelters were damaged, including all of the ones at the downtown bus exchange on Front Street, one on Norwell Drive near the Country Club Mall and two near the Rutherford Road intersection next to Highway 19A.

The damage to the glass windows is worth thousands of dollars, police said.

“At this time, we have little to go on as no witnesses or suspects have been identified,” said Const. Gary O’Brien with the Nanaimo RCMP in a news release Friday. “Currently, investigators are going to each location to determine if there are CCTV cameras that may have captured the events as they happened.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.