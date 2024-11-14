VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'So many opportunities': Canadian astronaut on a mission to inspire others

    Share

    Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.

    The Albertan has been touring B.C. this week to share her story with aspiring astronauts, including at Science World and the HR MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver. She wants young people to know that there are many ways to get involved in space.

    “The Canadian Space Agency and Canada in general has so many opportunities in the space industry and space economy, and all of those opportunities are entirely aligned with creatively solving problems with science to improve people’s lives,” Gibbons told CTV News.

    An engineer by trade, Gibbons began training as an astronaut in 2017, and last November was assigned the backup for fellow Canadian Jeremy Hansen on the Artemis II mission.

    Set to launch sometime next year, the Artemis II crew will fly around the moon in the first manned mission to leave low Earth orbit since the Apollo program in the ‘70s.

    “Depending on when we launch, the crew could be going further away from the Earth than any human has gone before; on re-entry relatively they’re going to be going faster than anyone’s gone before,” Gibbons said.

    She’s been training alongside the prime crew and will go into space in the event Hansen cannot, and is also preparing to support the crew from the ground while they’re in flight.

    “I really can’t believe that I have the opportunity to do this training and be part of this mission for Canada,” she said. “It’s so much newness in preparing to go to the surface of the moon.”

    Her advice to aspiring space explorers is to find out what their passion is within STEM, set goals and have the grit and determination to follow through.

    Gibbons told CTV News audiences are just as excited as she is about the Artemis II, which indicates a promising future.

    “It’s a really wonderful feeling to see how much people in Canada care about space, how much they care about science and technology, engineering and again all this opportunity that’s in front of them; it’s very special.”

    She adds that technologies used in space exploration have applications on earth too, like medical devices, food preservation methods, water purification and weather tracking. “Our investment in the space economy and what we do in space have direct positive impacts on peoples lives, especially in a place like Canada.”

    With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Isabella Zavarise

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

    Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'

    The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.

    Measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb

    The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News