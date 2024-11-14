'So many opportunities': Canadian astronaut on a mission to inspire others
Jenni Gibbons was inspired to become an astronaut at a young age by Canada’s early space explorers, including Roberta Bondar. Now, the Artemis II backup crew member is hoping she can motivate the next generation to look to the stars.
The Albertan has been touring B.C. this week to share her story with aspiring astronauts, including at Science World and the HR MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver. She wants young people to know that there are many ways to get involved in space.
“The Canadian Space Agency and Canada in general has so many opportunities in the space industry and space economy, and all of those opportunities are entirely aligned with creatively solving problems with science to improve people’s lives,” Gibbons told CTV News.
An engineer by trade, Gibbons began training as an astronaut in 2017, and last November was assigned the backup for fellow Canadian Jeremy Hansen on the Artemis II mission.
Set to launch sometime next year, the Artemis II crew will fly around the moon in the first manned mission to leave low Earth orbit since the Apollo program in the ‘70s.
“Depending on when we launch, the crew could be going further away from the Earth than any human has gone before; on re-entry relatively they’re going to be going faster than anyone’s gone before,” Gibbons said.
She’s been training alongside the prime crew and will go into space in the event Hansen cannot, and is also preparing to support the crew from the ground while they’re in flight.
“I really can’t believe that I have the opportunity to do this training and be part of this mission for Canada,” she said. “It’s so much newness in preparing to go to the surface of the moon.”
Her advice to aspiring space explorers is to find out what their passion is within STEM, set goals and have the grit and determination to follow through.
Gibbons told CTV News audiences are just as excited as she is about the Artemis II, which indicates a promising future.
“It’s a really wonderful feeling to see how much people in Canada care about space, how much they care about science and technology, engineering and again all this opportunity that’s in front of them; it’s very special.”
She adds that technologies used in space exploration have applications on earth too, like medical devices, food preservation methods, water purification and weather tracking. “Our investment in the space economy and what we do in space have direct positive impacts on peoples lives, especially in a place like Canada.”
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Isabella Zavarise
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift hits the stage at Rogers Centre for first night of Eras Tour in Toronto
Taylor Swift takes the stage at the Rogers Centre as 'The Eras Tour' has arrived.
Purolator workers won't handle Canada Post packages if strike occurs, union says
Teamsters Canada says if Canada Post workers go on strike or are locked out, its members at Purolator won't handle any packages postmarked or identified as originating from the carrier.
Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.
Canada urged to cut government-funded research collaborations with China: report
A newly released report is urging Canada to immediately end all government-funded research collaborations with China in a variety of different areas.
Police foil attempted $13,000 cheese theft in North Vancouver
Police in North Vancouver say they prevented the theft of nearly $13,000 worth of cheese from a grocery store earlier this year. Now, they're asking the public for help finding the alleged thief.
Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'
The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
B.C.'s chief vet tells clinics to set up bird flu protocols amid human exposure risk
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s chief vet tells clinics to set up bird flu protocols amid human exposure risk
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
-
Cowichan neighborhood seeking help to get cat out of tree
An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.
-
Police issue warning after spiked drink reported at nightclub in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties in Nanaimo say they're investigating an incident at a local nightclub and are issuing "a generic warning to the public" about drinks being spiked.
Kelowna
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Edmonton
-
Alberta RCMP officer who shot man who had paintball gun cleared by police watchdog
The RCMP officer who shot a man who had a paintball gun outside the Ponoka, Alta., courthouse in February 2022 has been cleared.
-
Edmonton city council rejects motion to cut the mayor's salary
How much Edmonton city councillors and the mayor should get paid was up for discussion on Thursday.
-
Man shot during robbery near Commonwealth Stadium, woman arrested
A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
EMS whistleblowers point to major staffing concerns as thousands of Calgary zone ambulances are left vacant
New EMS data obtained from Alberta Health Services (AHS) outlines a substantial improvement in reducing “red alerts” for the Calgary Zone, in which no ambulances are readily available, but whistleblowers say the data is misleading and thousands of patients are still being left waiting for too long.
-
Calgary company convicted in fatal 2019 workplace incident loses appeal
A Calgary company that appealed its convictions and associated fine for its role in the death of one of its workers has been denied by the court.
-
Calgary crews repair record number of potholes thanks to new tool
The City of Calgary is crediting a new tool with helping crews complete a record number of pothole repairs this year.
Lethbridge
-
Deadline approaching for Lethbridge waste diversion report for businesses and organizations
Lethbridge business owners and organizations are being reminded the deadline for the annual waste diversion report is just around the corner.
-
Alberta launches inspection of the City of Medicine Hat
After months of speculation, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs will move ahead with an inspection of the City of Medicine Hat.
-
Deadly head-on crash near Drumheller under investigation
RCMP say one person was killed in a head-on crash near Drumheller.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
-
'No excuse for this': Winnipeg apartment building without mail for a year
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
-
Bruce Springsteen shoutout helps Harvest Manitoba collect record donations at concert
A Manitoba organization got an on-stage shoutout from The Boss Wednesday night.
Regina
-
'The best human I’ve ever met': FC Regina honours one of their own in Movember campaign
At their seventh annual Movember soccer match this weekend, FC Regina will be honouring Gio Sosa, who passed away from cancer in 2023.
-
Police seize 31 guns from property, yard site in Lafleche, Sask.
Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.
-
Voter turnout up for Regina's 2024 election with nearly 53,000 casting a ballot
The City of Regina released official election results Thursday afternoon and said nearly 53,000 people cast a ballot in either advance polls or on election day.
Saskatoon
-
'It's unfortunate': Multiple issues led to delays in reporting Saskatoon elections results
Elections Saskatoon experienced a few issues Wednesday night, which translated into significant delays in reporting voting results for the 2024 civic election.
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Who are Saskatoon's new city councillors?
Saskatoon voters made their mark on Wednesday, casting ballots in the city's civic election and making history by electing the city's first female mayor. The election also brought fresh faces to the city council.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift hits the stage at Rogers Centre for first night of Eras Tour in Toronto
Taylor Swift takes the stage at the Rogers Centre as 'The Eras Tour' has arrived.
-
City of Toronto clears encampments near Rogers Centre ahead of sold-out Taylor Swift shows
Five unhoused people who were staying in tents near the Rogers Centre have been given spaces in a Toronto shelters ahead of six sold-out Taylor Swift concerts that are expected to result in a significant influx of visitors to the downtown core.
-
Police searching for man wanted in connection to 4 sexual assaults in Toronto
Police are trying to identify a man who is wanted in connection with four recent sexual assaults in northeast Toronto.
Montreal
-
One voice, two solitudes: Calls for cultural crossover one year after Karl Tremblay's death
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
-
Dawson College students vote in favour of one-day strike in solidarity with Gaza
Students at Dawson College voted in favour of a one-day strike in support of Gaza.
-
Not just a new shirt: how a Montreal trans woman embraced her femininity through clothes
After struggling with her identity after coming out as a trans woman, Jeanette Scott turned to a personal stylist so that she could be more comfortable in her femininity.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa firefighter auctioning pair of Taylor Swift tickets for good cause
Like many of us, former Ottawa firefighter Derek Bowker had not luck scoring tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto. But that changed for Bowker after entering an online raffle last week.
-
17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
-
uOttawa full-time professors, librarians vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing full-time professors and librarians at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says its members have voted 80.9 per cent in Favour of strike mandate.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Water asks customers served by Lake Major to conserve water
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
-
New Brunswick's premier sends out minister mandate letters, outlines expectations
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has given marching orders to her new cabinet ministers to fulfil promises made during last month's election.
-
Advocates push to get light rail on track as Nova Scotia election issue
The 2021 Nova Scotia election was dominated by health care, but this time, no single issue has captured attention quite the same way.
London
-
Tenants evicted by bailiff and police at infamous Webster St. apartments
It is the final stage in a long fight - Tyler Jollymore and his mother Michele are among dozens of tenants who received N12 and N13 eviction notices almost two years ago.
-
Exclusive: Sneak peek inside the $50 million renovation of Gateway Casinos London
More than a year into the extensive renovation of Gateway Casinos London the project is approaching a major milestone.
-
Man loses his hunting license after narrowly missing a municipal employee with an errant shot
A Huron County man has lost his hunting license after nearly hitting a municipal employee with an errant shot this past summer.
Kitchener
-
'The Vac Man': Cambridge, Ont. man with autism can fix just about every vacuum
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
-
Clearing encampments in Cambridge and Guelph
Some people living rough in Cambridge and Guelph have been forced to find a new place to sleep after two encampments were dismantled this week.
-
Goodbye CKCO: Crews complete teardown of CTV Kitchener's former home
The long-time home of CTV News Kitchener is now nothing more than a memory.
Northern Ontario
-
New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
-
Fire destroys shelter for women, families in First Nation near the Sault
A fire has closed a shelter for women and families fleeing abuse in Batchewana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift hits the stage at Rogers Centre for first night of Eras Tour in Toronto
Taylor Swift takes the stage at the Rogers Centre as 'The Eras Tour' has arrived.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.