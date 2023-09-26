Settlement includes $200K fine for conduct 'abusive to the capital markets': B.C. regulator
A North Vancouver man and his company have agreed to pay a provincial regulator $200,000 after admitting to insider trading and conduct that was "abusive to the capital markets."
The B.C. Securities Commission announced its settlement agreement with Cameron Robert Paddock and Rockshore Advisors Ltd. in a news release Tuesday.
Paddock and his company are also banned from a variety of trading activities for 10 years.
The settlement stems from a pattern of conduct Paddock and Rockshore engaged in, which involved working as "both a placee and a consultant" for seven "private placements" from six different issuers of securities.
In each instance, Rockshore obtained shares from the issuer and "sold all of those shares in the market immediately or shortly after receipt," often for a lower price than it paid to acquire them.
Rockshore also received consultant fees from the issuers, which offset the losses from selling the shares at a lower price.
"Rockshore’s pattern of acquiring and selling shares in this manner was abusive to the capital markets," the settlement agreement reads.
Further, the agreement notes that in each of the private placements, the issuer retained only a portion of the proceeds, with most of the money raised paid out to consultants.
In two of the cases, Rockshore and Paddock knew that this was the case, but the information "had not been generally disclosed."
That's insider trading, contrary to the provincial Securities Act, though the agreement notes that – at the time – Rockshore "did not appreciate" that the information it had met the act's definition of a "material fact or change" that could give rise to insider trading.
The settlement includes numbers for the two insider trading incidents, which shed some light on how the company's pattern of conduct worked.
Rockshore purchased shares of two companies, referred to in the settlement as issuers D and E, for $2 million and $1,225,000, respectively. It sold the shares of issuer D for $1,518,343 and sold the shares of issuer E for $1,006,743, according to the agreement.
However, Rockshore also received $500,000 in consulting fees from issuer D and $472,500 from issuer E, meaning the company turned a net profit on each relationship – $18,343 from working with issuer D and $254,243 from working with issuer E, based on the numbers in the settlement.
As a result of their misconduct, Rockshore and Paddock agreed to pay the BCSC $200,000, and the commission's news release indicates the fine has already been received.
According to the BCSC, each entity has also been banned from the following activities for 10 years:
- Trading in or purchasing any securities or derivatives
- Advising or otherwise acting in a management or consultative capacity in connection with activities in the securities or derivatives markets
- Engaging in promotional activities by or on behalf of an issuer, security holder or party to a derivative or another person that would be expected to benefit from the promotional activity, and
- Relying on an exemption in the Securities Act, the regulations or a decision.
Paddock has further been banned for 10 years from "becoming or acting as a director or officer of any issuer or registrant, and from engaging in promotional activities on his own behalf in circumstances that would be expected to benefit him," the BCSC said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
How was veteran Yaroslav Hunka's military unit linked to the Nazis?
During the height of the Second World War, Nazi Germany formed a division of Ukrainian volunteers to fight against Soviet Russia. One of its members was controversially honoured with a standing ovation in Canada's Parliament this week.
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign
Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.
After briefing on intel, Singh says 'clear evidence' India involved in B.C. killing
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh gurdwara leader in British Columbia.
NDP pressures Liberals to act on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, impose sanctions
The federal New Democrats are calling on Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to take action against Azerbaijan in light of escalating violence involving ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'
Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.
-
Ottawa not ready to share housing strategy with B.C., premier says
Premier David Eby says "it's pretty clear" the federal government is not yet ready to share its renewed housing strategy or how it will work with British Columbia's plans to tackle the provincial housing crisis.
-
Body found after woman, 26, swept off Washington state beach
The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found after she was swept off a beach by strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state Monday.
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Alberta government extends E. coli compensation program to more daycares
The Alberta government appears to have extended a one-time payment of $2,000 for each child affected by an E. coli outbreak in Calgary to 19 daycares.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, missing east of Edmonton
Police are searching for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.
-
'Break-ins, robberies': Whyte Ave businesses ask for more police, money for broken windows
Fed up with violence, theft and shattered glass, a group of business owners in one of Edmonton's signature neighbourhoods is making a public plea for help.
-
New river valley pedestrian bridge opens in south Edmonton
A new pedestrian bridge to replace a 100-year-old structure opened in southwest Edmonton on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Mystery customer present during police killing of Ontario gunsmith files $2.6M lawsuit against TPS, family estate
An unidentified customer who was present during the fatal shooting of a Port Dover, Ont. gunsmith by Toronto police has launched a $2 million lawsuit against the service and the slain man’s estate, claiming he was placed in unnecessary danger during the November 2021 raid.
-
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
-
Toronto is looking to more than double parking lot tickets. Here's why
The City of Toronto is looking at more than doubling the fines for parking lot violations, noting it currently costs drivers less to pay the penalty than to pay for parking.
Montreal
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Dube vows to make private rooms free in all Quebec hospitals
The Coalition Avenir Quebec government wants to make private rooms free in all hospitals.
Winnipeg
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. town fears school closure could mean bleak future for community
Residents in a Saskatchewan town fear the closure of Grades 7 to 12 at the local school may be a setback the community won't be able to recover from.
-
Sask. provincial parties eye priorities for fall legislative session
Politicians are preparing for the fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature.
-
Saskatchewan scores D on poverty report card: Food Banks Canada
A recent report from Food Banks Canada has handed Saskatchewan a grade of D on its poverty report card, behind the national average of D+.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan scores D on poverty report card: Food Banks Canada
A recent report from Food Banks Canada has handed Saskatchewan a grade of D on its poverty report card, behind the national average of D+.
-
Crimes with random victims are increasing in Regina, police say
Crimes against people and property are on the rise in the Queen City, according to the latest numbers released by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Sask. provincial parties eye priorities for fall legislative session
Politicians are preparing for the fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature.
Atlantic
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
-
School bus collides with vehicle in N.B.
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a school bus collided with a vehicle in Weldon, N.B.
-
New study shows older, single women are smashing financial well-being stereotypes
A new study put out by HomeEquity Bank states older, single women are leading by example when it comes to money matters and wellness, despite stereotypes.
London
-
'He was smiling': Arresting London officer testifies in Windsor courtroom during terror trial
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor for the June 2021 deaths of four members of a muslim family and injury to a fifth family member.
-
‘We know him well’: London Knights acquire OHL Playoff MVP in trade with Peterborough
If you can’t beat him, acquire him. The London Knights made a deal Tuesday to bring in OHL Playoff MVP Michael Simpson from the Peterborough Petes.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
Northern Ontario
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Manitoulin man in historical sexual assault case avoids jail time again
A Manitoulin Island taxi company owner charged in a historical sexual assault pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday morning, his second conviction this year.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Driver who killed Ont. teen, hid vehicle for 14 years, sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a Fergus 18-year-old, then hid the vehicle with the help of an accomplice, was sentenced to two and half years behind bars on Tuesday, nearly 15 years after the fatal crash.
-
'We’re being kicked out': Encampment residents ordered to leave Cambridge’s Soper Park
Less than one month after a large encampment in Cambridge was cleared, a new one in Soper Park is drawing concerns.
-
Unique U of G program helps soldiers succeed in school
A unique program at the University of Guelph is helping young soldiers balance their military and academic duties.