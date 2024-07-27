VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Serious incident' under investigation in South Vancouver, VPD says

    Images from the scene show a multi-vehicle crash and a tarp covering what appears to be a body on the ground. (CTV News) Images from the scene show a multi-vehicle crash and a tarp covering what appears to be a body on the ground. (CTV News)
    Vancouver police say they responded to a "serious incident" on Marine Drive near Fraser Street Friday night, but they have not shared any additional details about what occurred.

    Images from the scene show a multi-vehicle crash and a tarp covering what appears to be a body on the ground.

    A few blocks away on Buscombe Street, a car was discovered on fire. Vehicle fires are often a hallmark of gang-related activity.

    Police have not confirmed any fatalities related to Friday's incident, nor any connection between the fire, the crash or the apparent dead body.

    In a brief post on social media Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said officers were in the area "collecting evidence for a serious incident that happened earlier this evening."

    CTV News reached out to both the VPD and BC Emergency Health Services on Friday night, but did not receive a response. This story will be updated if more information is shared Saturday.

