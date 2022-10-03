Serious crash involving motorcycle in Richmond closes No. 2 Road bridge

A serious crash involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic through Sea Island in Richmond Monday afternoon.

The RCMP say they the collision occurred on Russ Baker Way near Inglis Drive and has resulted in the closure of the No. 2 Road bridge.

No information has been released about how many vehicles were involved or the conditions of the drivers involved, but photos from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders and a badly damaged motorcycle in the intersection.

The Vancouver International Airport is warning those travelling to the airport to expect delays and if possible to take transit instead of their cars.

This is a developing story on CTV News Vancouver. Check back for updates.