VANCOUVER -- Police are warning the public about a series of sexual assaults that have been committed near a Coquitlam, B.C. park since mid-December.

Authorities said there have been four incidents since Dec. 16 where a woman was touched or slapped by a man at Glen Park. In each case, the assailant ran away immediately after the assault.

On Monday, the Coquitlam RCMP detachment confirmed that investigators believe all of the incidents are linked. Unfortunately, police are still trying to track down the person responsible.

"These incidents happened so quickly that no one has yet seen the suspect's face," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a news release.

The suspect has consistently been described as a man with a slight build who is "below-average height," according to police. The suspect was also said to be wearing dark clothes, including a black jacket.

The first two incidents happened within days of each other – on Dec. 16 and 19 – but no others were reported for a full month. Police said the attacks resumed last week, with two more being reported on Jan. 22 and 25.

Mounties are recommending that women be extra cautious around Glen Park and consider walking with a friend or partner. Investigators are also urging anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area to call 911 immediately.

"It’s important that women feel safe in our parks, and we need everyone’s help to make that reality," said McLaughlin. "Our sex-crimes unit is investigating and these incidents are being treated as high-priority. Our frontline officers will respond quickly when you call 911."

Police asked anyone with information on the assaults to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Sex Crimes Unit.