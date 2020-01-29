VANCOUVER -- RCMP say three more victims have come forward to say they were attacked near a Coquitlam park, raising the total number of cases reported to police up to seven.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said the latest reported incidents took place between November and December of 2019.

"We've had three more incidents that we believe are linked to this file come forward," McLaughlin said in a news conference on Wednesday. "The reason the victims waited to come forward is that they weren't even certain that a criminal offence had occurred, but when they saw the news release and this information appearing in the media, they gave us a call."

On Monday, Coquitlam RCMP announced they were investigating four sexual assaults they believe are connected. Mounties said each incident involved a woman being touched or slapped by a man. The first two incidents were reported on Dec. 16 and 19, with the next two attacks reported on Jan. 22 and 25.

The suspect has been described as a man with a slight build who's "below-average height." He was also reported to be wearing dark clothing, including a black jacket.

McLaughlin described the cases as a "high priority" for police.

Police asked anyone with information on the assaults to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Sex Crimes Unit.