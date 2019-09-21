An estimated 30,000 cruise ship passengers have descended on Vancouver this weekend as six vessels pull into port across the two days.

September is the busiest month for the sailing season, with 60 ships expected to dock at Canada Place.

Al Brody with Bellagio Café, which is just steps away from the port, said staff was greeted by large crowds Saturday.

"It was madness this morning – lots of people," Brody said. "It's nice to see the cruise ships are coming in later this season."

Local tourism companies said they're also noticing the influx of passengers, adding it's boosting business.

"My tour today, half of them – at least – came from the cruise ship. Yesterday, most of them came from the cruise ship. It's a very hectic day today," said Kevin Valeseo, a tour guide with Landsea Tours.

The Port of Vancouver advised locals there would be a high number of cruise passengers in the latter half of the month, warning them to prepare for crowds and increased traffic.

"For the next two weekends, a large number of embarking and disembarking cruise passengers is expected between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Canada Place. As a result, higher than normal traffic volumes are anticipated in the downtown core, along with increased demand for taxis and public transportation," the port's advisory said.

The last weekend of September will see four ships bringing 21,500 passengers. The season wraps up on Nov. 1.

The Port of Vancouver said each time a ship comes, an estimated $3 million is added to the local economy.