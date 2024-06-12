Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
Feng Xia Liu and Lian Bin Feng were the owners of a home on West 36th Avenue, according to B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kevin D. Loo's decision, which was issued Friday and posted online Monday.
In April 2023, Liu and Feng entered a contract of purchase and sale with Shan Guang Wang and Hua Yun Zhang, in which they agreed to sell the property for $3.9 million.
The sale closed on June 15, 2023, but before closing, the buyers and sellers entered a residential tenancy agreement that would allow Liu and Feng to continue living in the home through the end of September.
The rental agreement was dated May 1, 2023, according to Loo's decision. It called for Liu and Feng to pay $5,500 a month in rent, and required them to maintain the property and continue paying utility bills.
As quoted in the decision, the contract of purchase and sale acknowledged the tenancy agreement, noting that "the seller is not required to pay a security deposit," but the buyers would "hold back" $100,000 from the purchase price until shortly before the end of the tenancy.
"Since Sept. 30, 2023, when the fixed term under the tenancy agreement ended, the petitioners have taken the position that they are entitled to continue to live in the property on a month-to-month tenancy and that rent ought to be paid from the $100,000 holdback, from the end of September 2023 forward," Loo's decision reads.
RTB decisions
Despite continuing to reside in the home, Liu and Feng applied for dispute resolution with the province's Residential Tenancy Branch in December 2023, according to the court document.
They argued that the holdback was a security deposit, and sought to have the RTB order Wang and Zhang to pay it to them, with interest, plus a "statutory penalty for wrongful withholding of deposit."
The court decision indicates that in February of this year, an RTB arbitrator concluded that the holdback was not a security deposit, citing – among other reasons – the clause in the contract of purchase and sale that said no such deposit was required.
Wang and Zhang responded to the RTB ruling by issuing the tenants a 10-day notice to end tenancy for unpaid rent on March 1.
Liu and Feng filed a dispute against this notice, again turning to the RTB for arbitration.
The second RTB case was heard in April, with the arbitrator concluding that the previous RTB decision holding that the holdback was not a security deposit meant that the tenants were, indeed, in arrears of rent.
The arbitrator issued an order of possession in favour of Wang and Zhang, but that order was stayed when Liu and Feng petitioned the B.C. Supreme Court for judicial review of the two RTB decisions.
Loo's decision was the result of that judicial review petition.
'Patently unreasonable'
The judge noted that because the second RTB decision relied on the determination about the holdback made in the first RTB decision, both decisions would either be upheld or quashed based on an analysis of the arbitrator's reasoning about the holdback.
Loo found the arbitrator's finding that the holdback was not a security deposit "defective for at least two reasons."
First, the arbitrator based his reasoning, in part, on the conclusion that the holdback was not related to or contingent upon the condition of the unit. Loo's decision notes that this interpretation of the purpose of a security deposit is too restrictive, citing the Residential Tenancy Act, which defines security deposits as being "for any liability or obligation of the tenant respecting the residential property."
Second, the clause in the contract of purchase and sale did, in fact, tie the holdback to the condition of the unit when it noted that the seller was obliged to maintain the property.
"It is my view that the $100,000 holdback was clearly a security deposit as that term is defined in the (Residential Tenancy Act)," Loo's decision reads.
"It is clear that the holdback was intended, on the face of the documents, to secure obligations of the tenant with respect to the property. The respondents have not been able to identify any other viable reason for its imposition."
Further, the judge noted that, as a general legal principle, the labels parties place on their relationships "are not determinative." The question of whether the holdback was a security deposit must be answered by its function and the legal definition of the term, not how it was described in the tenancy agreement.
"In my view, the fact that the parties chose not to call the holdback a security deposit could not have, by itself, reasonably led the arbitrator to conclude that the holdback was not a security deposit given that the holdback clearly fell within the definition of a security deposit in (the RTA)," Loo's decision reads.
Having reached this conclusion, the judge ruled that the first RTB decision should be quashed for being "patently unreasonable," and the second should be quashed for relying on it.
He stayed the order of possession that would have allowed the buyers to evict the sellers, and ordered the RTB to reconsider the issues underlying both decisions. He also awarded court costs to Liu and Feng, as the successful parties in the litigation.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sellers still occupying home on Vancouver's west side that they sold for $3.9 million a year ago
The former owners of a home on Vancouver's west side have continued living in it despite selling it for nearly $4 million last June. Last week, they won a court case that will prevent the new owners from evicting them for at least a little while longer.
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
Bus passengers frantically texted loved ones as gunman hijacked an Atlanta commuter bus during rush hour
Atlanta police had barely finished briefing the community about a shooting inside a downtown food court Tuesday afternoon when calls began to come in about a bus hijacking.
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Rise of rare bacterial disease not expected to 'spiral out of control': doctor
While a rare bacterial infection that can lead to meningitis is on the rise in some provinces across Canada, an infectious diseases specialist says it’s not expected to 'spiral out of control.'
Death of Canadian in India confirmed by Global Affairs
A Canadian has died in India, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTV News Wednesday. Canadian officials are 'engaging with local authorities,' the agency said.
Calgary 'not out of the woods' on water main repair, Gondek says
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
Ontario homeowner fighting back against alleged paving scam arrested
A group of Mississauga homeowners hired a construction company with a reputable name, only to find out that it wasn’t the company they thought – setting into motion a series of bizarre events that ended with the arrest of a homeowner.
AI stethoscope demonstrates 'the power as well as the risk' of emerging technology
The modest stethoscope has joined the Artificial Intelligence revolution, tapping into the power of machine learning to help health-care providers screen for diseases of the heart and lung, an emergency physician says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
-
Coroner's inquest will hear details of B.C. man's death in police shooting
British Columbia's coroners service will hold an inquest next month to investigate the death of a 27-year-old man who was killed by police on Vancouver Island.
-
Road to recovery long for officer injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shooting
Two years since a pivotal day in the line of duty, Const. Steven Reichert is walking again and is back in uniform twice a week.
Kelowna
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.
-
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
-
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Boy reports finding human remains, refuses to say where
Strathcona County and Edmonton police are trying to identify a boy who reported finding human remains last week.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in fatal shooting in McCauley earlier this week
A man who was killed in central Edmonton earlier this week was shot, police confirmed on Wednesday.
-
Police search for 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since early May
The Edmonton Police Service is searching for a teen girl who hasn't been seen in more than a month.
Calgary
-
Caught on video: Thief steals $5K of meat from Calgary business
A Calgary business is sharing surveillance footage of a brazen theft in hopes of identifying a man who made off with around $5,000 worth of meat products.
-
Bear attack closes trails, campgrounds in Waterton Lakes National Park
A bear attack in Waterton Lakes National Park has forced the closure of several trails and campgrounds in the area.
-
Calgary 'not out of the woods' on water main repair, Gondek says
In a morning update about the work being done to repair Calgary's broken water main, Mayor Jyoti Gondek congratulated the efforts of all Calgarians but said the conservation guidelines could remain in place until the middle of next week.
Lethbridge
-
Bombers snap five-game losing streak with 10-4 triumph over Lethbridge Bulls
The Brooks Bombers snapped a five-game losing streak Tuesday night, defeating the Lethbridge Bulls 11-6.
-
Warmer-than-average summer expected for southern Alberta: ECCC
Summer is just about in full swing with temperatures set to reach more than 20 C over the next few days, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says things may only get hotter from here.
-
Undercover officers testify at murder-conspiracy trial around Coutts, Alta. blockade
A female undercover officer who infiltrated the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told court the job is surveillance and interdiction, but seduction is not a tool of the trade.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police shoot man wielding knife, trying to set car on fire
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after the Winnipeg Police Service shot and injured a man on Notre Dame Avenue who was allegedly wielding a knife and tried to set a car on fire Tuesday afternoon.
-
Severe thunderstorms coming to Manitoba could produce large hail, isolated tornado: ECCC
Manitoba weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued in province
-
Winnipeg police investigating downtown fatal stabbing
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information after a man was fatally stabbed in the city’s downtown area on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP responds to 'serious' collision near Esterhazy
Saskatchewan RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 9 near the communities of Stockholm and Esterhazy.
-
SpaceX retrieves space junk from farms near Ituna, Sask.
Space junk that landed near Ituna, Sask. earlier this year was collected by SpaceX Tuesday morning.
-
Saskatchewan judge dismisses application to reopen trial of accused killer snared in 'Mr. Big' sting
A King's Bench judge has dismissed Greg Fertuck's last-minute applications to either reopen his trial so he can bring in a new firearms expert, or apply for a mistrial.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan judge dismisses application to reopen trial of accused killer snared in 'Mr. Big' sting
A King's Bench judge has dismissed Greg Fertuck's last-minute applications to either reopen his trial so he can bring in a new firearms expert, or apply for a mistrial.
-
'Ungodly': Court hears Sask. private school director paddled student for 'going goth'
More former students of a private Christian school in Saskatoon testified about corporal punishment they received at the hands of the school’s director on Tuesday.
-
One killed, three seriously injured in fatal collision in Saskatoon
One person was killed and three others were hospitalized in critical condition after a fatal vehicle collision Tuesday evening.
Toronto
-
Officers involved in deadly wrong-way crash have refused to speak with SIU
The province’s police watchdog says two officers at the centre of the investigation into a fatal wrong-way crash on Highway 401 in Whitby earlier this year have not agreed to be interviewed or submitted their notes to investigators.
-
'This will be a warm one': Hotter than usual summer in Ontario could start with Father’s Day weekend
Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a steamier-than-normal summer because of climate change, despite a slightly cooler start.
-
Suspect sexually assaulted child after pretending to be a 17-year-old on Snapchat, police allege
A suspect is facing sexual assault charges in connection with an alleged child luring and Toronto police say they are concerned there could be further victims.
Montreal
-
Desjardins data breach: Laval police say 3 suspects arrested, fourth one being sought
More than five years after a massive data leak of personal information at Desjardins, Laval police announced Wednesday afternoon they have arrested three suspects.
-
Quebec Premier Legault is pushing for more provincial powers amid sagging polls
Quebec's premier says he wants to find new powers to boost his province's autonomy within Canada, but experts are keeping their expectations in check.
-
Quebec coroner calls for more domestic violence resources after murder of family
On Tuesday, the Coroner's Office released Coroner Andrée Kronström's inquest report into the deaths of Dahia Khellaf, 42, and Adam, Aksil and Nabil Yssaad, which occurred in December 2019 in the Pointe-aux-Trembles borough of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Gymnastics coach in Ottawa and Kingston pleads guilty to sex crimes against minors
A gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in Ottawa and Kingston has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison
-
Largest battery storage system in Canada coming to eastern Ontario
Electric cars, heat pumps and a growing population are creating an increased need for more electricity, and a battery storage system will help to provide power during those peak periods.
-
1dead following two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says one person is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 37 in Belleville Ont. Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in New Brunswick
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon for Queens County, Moncton and the southeast, and the Kennebecasis Valley/Kings County in New Brunswick.
-
Warm summer forecast for much of Canada, but how about the Maritimes?
Environment and Climate Change Canada expects a warmer than average summer for most of Canada.
-
Teen facing charges related to the theft of vehicles in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia: RCMP
A 17-year-old from Wilmot, N.B., is facing a string of charges for allegedly stealing vehicles in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia earlier this month.
London
-
First of 4 built-in-London, Ont. armoured vehicles heading overseas to assist Ukrainian troops
The first four of 50 new Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) built in London, Ont. are on their way to Europe.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after driver found passed out with toddler in vehicle
Elgin OPP have laid impaired driving charges after a driver was spotted unconscious behind the wheel with a child in the vehicle.
-
London Hydro names new CEO
London Hydro has a new chief executive officer.
Kitchener
-
At least seven years before LRT Stage 2 begins
The Region of Waterloo is still at least seven years away from starting construction to connect the ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) to Cambridge.
-
Teen charged after stealing rideshare vehicle at gunpoint in Kitchener: WRPS
One teen has been arrested and another person is at large after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a rideshare vehicle was stolen in Kitchener on Tuesday.
-
Two dogs found abandoned and badly injured in Cambridge
Two dogs are now in the care of a local shelter after they were found severely injured in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. provincial park closed as police continue manhunt
Ontario Provincial Police say they are not letting up on their search for a northeastern Ontario man who may know something about a recent homicide in the Timmins area and efforts have closed a local provincial park.
-
One sent to hospital after bear attack at northwestern Ont. provincial park
One person was taken to hospital after a bear attack inside a camp in a remote area of a northwestern Ontario provincial park Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury police officer charged with assault causing bodily harm
A police officer in Greater Sudbury has been charged with assault following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.
N.L.
-
United flight to Paris diverts to Newfoundland, passengers forced to sleep on benches and floor
Border agents in Gander, N.L., were unavailable or unwilling to process passengers on a diverted flight from Washington to Paris early Monday.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.