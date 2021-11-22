Self-Care for the Winter Season with Natalie Sexton

VANCOUVER -

The holiday season is a busy time of year.

This can make carving out time for self-care more challenging.

Beauty expert Natalie Sexton joined CTV Morning Live with beauty tips for the winter season, plus some holiday gift suggestions.

Here were her top picks:

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C+ Peptide24 Collection: This is formulated to visibly even tone and correct discolouration. Sexton shared that it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while hydrating the skin throughout the day. The line is available at Walmart.

Create an At-Home Spa or Custom Gift Basket: Sexton recommends heading to WINNERS this holiday season for a one-stop-shop experience. It has a variety of options to pamper over the holidays such as jade face rollers, eye masks, scrunchies and silk pillow cases.

Get the Perfect Makeup Application: Whether as a gift or for yourself, Sexton recommends refreshing your makeup brushes this season. The Quo Beauty Mistletoe Magic Brush Set from Shoppers Drug Mart features seven high-quality brushes. They have mixed metal finishes on the handles and come in a glam clutch.

Get Glam for the Holidays: Sexton recommends using the KISS FALSCARA Lash Kit to boost your lashes this holiday season. The kits feature an overnight bond that is included to keep the lashes on safely for up to 10 days.