VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island

    Allan Duarte Da Rosa is missing after his kayak was discovered near Tahsis, B.C. (RCMP) Allan Duarte Da Rosa is missing after his kayak was discovered near Tahsis, B.C. (RCMP)
    Share

    Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.

    Witnesses reported that Allan Duarte Da Rosa set out from the west side of Tahsis Inlet around 5 p.m. Friday, Mounties said in a news release.

    Five hours later, the coast guard alerted the Nootka Sound RCMP that they were actively searching the inlet for the overdue paddler.

    The man's unoccupied kayak was located near Tahsis Narrows on Saturday morning, Sgt. Vanessa Munn told CTV News.

    Volunteer ground searchers joined the police and coast guard in their efforts to locate the man but have so far been unsuccessful.

    Duarte Da Rosa is described as standing 6'4" tall with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, police said.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227.

    Tahsis Inlet is a remote waterway on the west side of Vancouver Island, approximately 150 kilometres by road from Campbell River.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained

    Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

    Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News