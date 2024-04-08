Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island

Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.

Witnesses reported that Allan Duarte Da Rosa set out from the west side of Tahsis Inlet around 5 p.m. Friday, Mounties said in a news release.

Five hours later, the coast guard alerted the Nootka Sound RCMP that they were actively searching the inlet for the overdue paddler.

The man's unoccupied kayak was located near Tahsis Narrows on Saturday morning, Sgt. Vanessa Munn told CTV News.

Volunteer ground searchers joined the police and coast guard in their efforts to locate the man but have so far been unsuccessful.

Duarte Da Rosa is described as standing 6'4" tall with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nootka Sound RCMP at 250-283-2227.

Tahsis Inlet is a remote waterway on the west side of Vancouver Island, approximately 150 kilometres by road from Campbell River.