Search for missing swimmer at remote Coquitlam creek

Search crews were called to a remote but popular creek Wednesday evening for a swimmer who appeared to go missing.

Coquitlam Search and Rescue said its team went to Widgeon Falls, which is in Pinecone Burke Provincial Park, to assist a person who was last seen swimming. To get to the trailhead of the hike, visitors need to take a canoe or kayak across Pitt Lake.

Coquitlam SAR said it was assisted by a team from Ridge Meadows SAR. An air and ground crew were part of the search.

"We searched the area immediately around the falls and down stream with nothing located this evening," Coquitlam SAR said.

The organization said it's now working with local RCMP to determine its next steps.