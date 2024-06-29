Search for missing canoeist off Stanley Park still active, VPD says

Rescue crews called off their search for a paddler who went missing near Stanley Park on Friday, but the investigation has been handed over to police who say they are still looking.

That evening, a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant helicopter could be seen circling the waters off of Third Beach.

The 65-year-old canoeist was reported missing around 5 p.m., the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria told CTV News Saturday.

“Multiple assets” from the Canadian Coast Guard were also involved in the search, Capt. Chris Dubé said.

He said the search has now been suspended and the matter has been handed over to the Vancouver Police Department, which is investigating the incident as a missing persons case.

On Sunday, the VPD told CTV News it’s missing persons investigation is “still very active” and that its marine unit is working with the Coast Guard to search for the man.