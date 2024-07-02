Mounties investigating after shots fired in road-rage incident in Richmond, B.C.
Mounties are urging witnesses to come forward after an alleged road rage incident escalated into a shooting that injured a driver in Richmond, B.C.
Police say the driver was not struck by bullets but sustained injuries when at least one round shattered his driver-side window in the brazen daytime shooting.
The Richmond RCMP were called to the 5500 block of Hollybridge Way around 6:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.
The victim told police he was driving his white Mercedes van near Alderbridge Way and No. 3 Road when he was cut off by the driver of a white Kia, the local RCMP detachment said in a news release Tuesday.
The victim told police he pulled up next to the vehicle at the intersection of Alderbrige Way and Lansdowne Road and shouted at the Kia driver. A passenger in the Kia pulled out a gun and fired before the vehicle drove away, heading east on Lansdowne, police said.
"Fortunately, the victim was not hit by any bullets, however, he suffered injuries from the shattered glass," the release said.
Mounties flooded the area and recovered "evidence consistent with a shooting," according to police.
Insp. Michael Cohee called the shooting "a reckless and brazen act which could have caused serious injury or worse to the victim or any pedestrian or motorist in the area."
The Richmond RCMP are seeking witnesses and dash-camera video from the area taken between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday.
"We will go to every length possible to identify those involved in this grievous criminal act," Cohee added.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities were called to break up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend – apparently prompted by some serious breaches in etiquette.
DEVELOPING Stampede at religious event in India kills more than 100, mostly women and children
Thousands of people at a religious gathering in India rushed to leave a makeshift tent, setting off a stampede Tuesday that killed more than 100 and left scores injured, officials said.
'I would call this the silent eating disorder': What experts want you to know about ARFID
Unlike eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia nervosa, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID, isn’t concerned with body shape or size. People with ARFID are very limited in the foods they feel safe and comfortable eating
How arbitration plans went awry ahead of WestJet mechanics strike
An order from the federal labour minister to send WestJet and its plane mechanics into binding arbitration unexpectedly resulted in a strike on one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
British nurse Lucy Letby, already convicted of killing 7 babies, found guilty in attempted killing
A British neonatal nurse who is serving a life sentence for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others was convicted Tuesday of trying to kill another infant in her care.
Giuliani is disbarred in New York as court finds he repeatedly lied about Trump's 2020 election loss
Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump's 2020 election loss.
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.
A bride released butterflies in honour of her late father. Instead of flying away, they stuck by her side
In a moment that brought some to tears, a U.S. bride released more than a dozen butterflies in honour of her late father. Here’s what they did instead of flying away.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
-
More WestJet flights from Vancouver cancelled Tuesday following strike
WestJet flights continued to get cancelled at YVR on Tuesday after the mechanics union and the airline reached a tentative agreement.
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.
Kelowna
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Man dead after falling from equipment during Canada Day parade in northern Alberta: RCMP
Canada Day celebrations led to tragedy in a small northern Alberta community, RCMP said.
-
Fire destroys cooling tower, sparks grass fire in industrial area east of Edmonton
A fire that broke out in an industrial area east of Edmonton on Canada Day has destroyed an unused cooling tower.
-
Oilers to begin 2024-25 season with 4-game homestand
The Edmonton Oilers play their first four games of the season at Rogers Place, starting with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary lifts indoor water restrictions
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin easing their indoor water saving measures and slowly return to normal water use inside their home.
-
More WestJet flights grounded as airline says resumption of operations to 'take time'
WestJet passengers faced more flight disruptions Tuesday despite a deal reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics, as the airline says full resumption of operations "will take time."
-
Sentencing expected for teen driver in fatal Springbank crash
The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 is expected to be sentenced in an Alberta courtroom on Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada issues funnel cloud advisory for parts of Manitoba
A funnel cloud weather advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada has been issued for parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.
-
A bride released butterflies in honour of her late father. Instead of flying away, they stuck by her side
In a moment that brought some to tears, a U.S. bride released more than a dozen butterflies in honour of her late father. Here’s what they did instead of flying away.
-
Nearly 180,000 potholes filled in Winnipeg to date, almost double 2023
The City of Winnipeg is close to having filled 200,000 potholes in 2024, more than any previous year dating back to 2020.
Regina
-
Canada Day marked by thunderstorms, suspected tornadoes in eastern Sask.
It was an eventful Canada Day in southern Saskatchewan. In addition to celebrations and fireworks, severe weather provided a dangerous spectacle for those living in the Yorkton/Melville area.
-
Moose Jaw among three communities to benefit from $11.2 billion RCAF training initiative
15 Wing Moose Jaw's long standing legacy of flight training will continue into the next quarter century, as the base is among three locations chosen for an $11.2 billion initiative for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is investigating a homicide after a 41-year-old man died in hospital on Monday.
-
Sask. men who died saving two family members from icy lake recognized with Carnegie Medal
Two Saskatchewan men who dove into icy waters in a bid to save two young girls and a woman who fell through the ice of a frozen lake are being honoured posthumously.
Toronto
-
Here's how the 3-day WestJet strike is impacting flights at Toronto Pearson Airport
WestJet flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday in the wake of a mechanics strike over the weekend.
-
TTC lacked proper measures to prevent 2021 cyberattack despite internal warning years earlier: reports
A report by the provincial privacy watchdog has found that Toronto’s public transit system was not prepared for the cyberattack that knocked down some of its communication systems and compromised the private information of more than 25,000 employees in 2021 -- despite an internal warning from the commission's security department issued years prior.
-
Liberal MP suggests party needed stronger ground game in Toronto--St. Paul's vote
The co-chair of the Liberals' Ontario campaign is suggesting the party's candidate in the Toronto—St. Paul's byelection needed more time to campaign before the vote.
Montreal
-
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
-
Man targets Montreal-area homes in alleged driveway sealing scam, police say
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
-
Concern as Quebec slashes number family reunification applications it will process
A group representing Quebecers waiting to sponsor family members living abroad says the province is acting in bad faith by slashing the number of family reunification applications it will accept.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
-
Two men shot in overnight ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.
-
'Technical issues' force closure of Calypso Waterpark on Tuesday
Families visiting Calypso Waterpark were forced to cancel their plans after 'technical issues' forced the closure of the park on Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Boil-water advisory remains in effect in Halifax, surrounding communities
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
-
First week of July off to sunny start for the Maritimes
After a long weekend which had some periods of rain in the Maritimes, along with some severe thunderstorms in Sunday in New Brunswick, the start of this week is off to a sunny start.
-
Teen arrested after attack with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks: Charlottetown police
A-17-year-old male is under arrest for allegedly assaulting people with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
London
-
London Fire Department on the scene of natural gas leak
The London Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak at 31 Rogers Avenue. The leak is reportedly coming from the ground.
-
Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron
OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.
-
Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church
In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen. After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area.
Kitchener
-
Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents that took place during a Canada Day celebration in Kitchener.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in Waterford
A driver has died after a Tuesday morning crash in Norfolk County, police say.
-
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 69 in Estaire
Highway 69 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions following a collision.
-
Sudbury, Ont., soccer star earns spot on Olympic team
Sudbury athlete Cloé Lacasse will represent Canada in the Paris 2024 Olympic Women’s Football Tournament.
N.L.
-
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
-
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
-
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.