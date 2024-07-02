VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties investigating after shots fired in road-rage incident in Richmond, B.C.

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Mounties are urging witnesses to come forward after an alleged road rage incident escalated into a shooting that injured a driver in Richmond, B.C.

    Police say the driver was not struck by bullets but sustained injuries when at least one round shattered his driver-side window in the brazen daytime shooting.

    The Richmond RCMP were called to the 5500 block of Hollybridge Way around 6:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

    The victim told police he was driving his white Mercedes van near Alderbridge Way and No. 3 Road when he was cut off by the driver of a white Kia, the local RCMP detachment said in a news release Tuesday.

    The victim told police he pulled up next to the vehicle at the intersection of Alderbrige Way and Lansdowne Road and shouted at the Kia driver. A passenger in the Kia pulled out a gun and fired before the vehicle drove away, heading east on Lansdowne, police said.

    "Fortunately, the victim was not hit by any bullets, however, he suffered injuries from the shattered glass," the release said.

    Mounties flooded the area and recovered "evidence consistent with a shooting," according to police.

    Insp. Michael Cohee called the shooting "a reckless and brazen act which could have caused serious injury or worse to the victim or any pedestrian or motorist in the area."

    The Richmond RCMP are seeking witnesses and dash-camera video from the area taken between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

    "We will go to every length possible to identify those involved in this grievous criminal act," Cohee added.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • Swimmers in distress rescued from Lake Huron

      OPP are sending out a reminder about water safety after having to help a group of swimmers in distress in Lake Huron. Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, the South Bruce OPP marine unit responded to four swimmers off the coast of Station Beach in Kincardine.

    • Caught on camera: Pride flag stolen from Grand Bend church

      In the fourth incident in as many years, Huron Shores United Church in Grand Bend was targeted on Sunday when its pride flag was once again stolen. After being targeted for the second time, the church installed surveillance cameras pointed toward the area.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News