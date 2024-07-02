Mounties investigating after shots fired in road-rage incident in Richmond, B.C.

Mounties are urging witnesses to come forward after an alleged road rage incident escalated into a shooting that injured a driver in Richmond, B.C.

Police say the driver was not struck by bullets but sustained injuries when at least one round shattered his driver-side window in the brazen daytime shooting.

The Richmond RCMP were called to the 5500 block of Hollybridge Way around 6:15 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting.

The victim told police he was driving his white Mercedes van near Alderbridge Way and No. 3 Road when he was cut off by the driver of a white Kia, the local RCMP detachment said in a news release Tuesday.

The victim told police he pulled up next to the vehicle at the intersection of Alderbrige Way and Lansdowne Road and shouted at the Kia driver. A passenger in the Kia pulled out a gun and fired before the vehicle drove away, heading east on Lansdowne, police said.

"Fortunately, the victim was not hit by any bullets, however, he suffered injuries from the shattered glass," the release said.

Mounties flooded the area and recovered "evidence consistent with a shooting," according to police.

Insp. Michael Cohee called the shooting "a reckless and brazen act which could have caused serious injury or worse to the victim or any pedestrian or motorist in the area."

The Richmond RCMP are seeking witnesses and dash-camera video from the area taken between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday.

"We will go to every length possible to identify those involved in this grievous criminal act," Cohee added.