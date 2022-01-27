Search crews rescue hiker who 'tumbled and cartwheeled' down a gully near Metro Vancouver mountain

Search and rescue crews say a hiker is lucky to be left with only minor injuries after falling down a gully in the backcountry of Metro Vancouver's North Shore.

North Shore Rescue posted to social media Wednesday saying it was called that afternoon to Dam Mountain, which is behind Grouse Mountain, after a hiker fell down a gully.

"The subject tumbled and cartwheeled down the gully but managed to stop himself and surprisingly had only minor injuries," the rescue organization said.

At first, a ground crew went to the area and rappelled down to the hiker's location. But because of snowy and icy conditions, they decided the best way to get him out with a helicopter hoist.

Photos taken of the rescue shows the area is narrow and steep.

Talon Helicopters, Metro Vancouver park rangers and Grouse Mountain patrol all assisted with the rescue.

"Current snow conditions are icy and precaution should be used in steep areas. Microspikes are a minimum requirement, as well as poles, and in steeper terrain crampons and ice axe," North Shore Rescue said.

"This rescue could have been much worse for the subject if he had not managed to arrest his fall."