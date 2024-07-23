Team chosen to design eight-lane replacement for B.C.'s Massey tunnel

VANCOUVER
    A team has been selected to design a new eight-lane tunnel to replace the aging George Massey Tunnel under the Fraser River in Metro Vancouver, with British Columbia's transportation minister calling it a "huge step" for the project.

    Rob Fleming says the selection of the preferred proponent for the tunnel project, Cross Fraser Partnership, means design plans can now be finalized.

    A statement from Fleming's ministry says the proponent will build on extensive design work the province has already completed, working toward a final design and construction agreement that considers the risks and costs of the massive project.

    The ministry says the new toll-free tunnel will have three general-purpose lanes and one dedicated lane for public transit in each direction.

    It says the new tunnel will also feature a separate multi-use path for people walking, biking or using other modes of transportation to make the crossing.

    Dan Coulter, the minister of state for infrastructure and transit, says it will be the first time at that location that people will be able to cross the river by foot or bike.

    The province adds that environmental assessment is continuing alongside the development of the project design, with major construction starting in 2026.

    The Cross Fraser team includes Bouygues Construction Canada, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd., Pomerleau BC and Arcadis Canada.

    The project has long been a political friction point, with the former BC Liberal government announcing in 2013 that it would replace the tunnel with a 10-lane bridge.

    But the NDP cancelled that proposal shortly after taking office in 2017, prompting a long dispute over how the project should proceed.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

