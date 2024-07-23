More than 20 structures damaged by Shetland Creek Wildfire, regional district says

As the Shetland Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control along B.C.’s Thompson River, officials are beginning to asses the damage.

In an update Monday night, the Thompson Nicola Regional District said staff have completed preliminary damage assessments in the Venables Valley, where people were forced to flee their homes due to aggressive fire activity.

The regional district says that, as of Sunday, there are “confirmed impacts on slightly over 20 structures,” and six of them have been confirmed as primary residences.

“Damage assessment numbers in the area impacted by the Shetland Creek wildfire are preliminary at this time due to continued fire activity,” it wrote. “The TNRD EOC has worked with a community liaison to ensure impacted residents are informed about next steps in recovery.”

About 100 properties remain under evacuation orders and another roughly 200 are on alert within the regional district, with more on alert or order inside First Nations including the Cook’s Ferry Indian Band and Ashcroft Indian Band.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek was shut down Sunday due to the encroaching fire.

As of Tuesday, the Shetland Creek Wildfire is estimated at nearly 200 square kilometres in size, almost twice as big as the City of Vancouver.

The BC Wildfire Service says hot and dry conditions are expected to persist in the area Tuesday. “Medium range spotting may be seen with forecasted winds and as fuels remain dry and susceptible for ignition,” it wrote in its daily response update.

According to the BCWS, 156 firefighters are working on the blaze along with nine helicopters, 27 pieces of heavy equipment and 42 structure protection personnel.