Invictus Games organizers mark 200 days until Vancouver-Whistler event

The Invictus Games launched its "I Am" campaign on Tuesday ahead of the 2025 Vancouver-Whistler sporting event for wounded, sick and injured military veterans.

Organizers unveiled one of 10 yellow "I Am" signs in Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza, encouraging residents to share photos of the signage on social media and donate to support the organization.

The unveiling coincided with the 200-day countdown before the multi-sport games open in February 2025.

Games organizers say the "I Am" motto for the Vancouver-Whistler games was inspired by the final two lines of the poem Invictus by English poet William Ernest Henley, which read: "I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul."

Nine more of the signs, which were made in Canada, will be cropping up around Vancouver and Whistler in the leadup to the games, organizers said.

"There are unsung heroes among us all, wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans who inspire us through their journey of shared recovery, hope, courage, and healing," Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 CEO Scott Moore said in a statement announcing the campaign Tuesday.

The event is expected to bring 550 competitors to B.C. from 25 countries to compete in 11 adaptive sports.