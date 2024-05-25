Sea to Sky Hwy reopened north of Whistler after multi-vehicle crash

Highway 99, or the Sea to Sky, was closed in both directions north of Whistler, B.C., on Saturday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, according to DriveBC.

In an alert just before 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, officials said the highway had been shut down about 10 kilometres north of the resort municipality near Heliport Road.

The crash itself happened about one kilometre north of Whistler, between Heliport Road and Riverside Drive. Emergency crews were sent to the scene and DriveBC warned to expect “major delays.”

Just before 4 p.m., DriveBC posted an update saying the highway was fully reopen.

CTV News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services and the Whistler RCMP for more information and will update this story if a response is received.