Scavenger hunt: Lead singer of Arkells hides free tickets in Vancouver

Fans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.

Five tickets to the Arkells' Oct. 25 show at Rogers Arena were hidden across the city by frontman Max Kerman, who announced the scavenger hunt on Instagram Monday.

"We're in town today so let's have a little bit of a scavenger hunt," Kerman said.

The tickets were left at a variety of locations, from the Vancouver Public Library's main branch to a Megabite Pizza on Granville Street.

Another was taped underneath a table at Kingsgate Mall – although a disappointed fan claimed it had already been found minutes after the video was posted.

"Pop on over to Vancouver Island and drop some here!" another fan wrote.