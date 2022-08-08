Scavenger hunt: Lead singer of Arkells hides free tickets in Vancouver

Arkells lead singer Max Kerman hides a ticket for the band's upcoming Vancouver show inside a book at the Vancouver Public Library. (Instagram) Arkells lead singer Max Kerman hides a ticket for the band's upcoming Vancouver show inside a book at the Vancouver Public Library. (Instagram)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener