Scammers taking advantage of surging demand for Ozempic, BBB warns

Online scammers are taking advantage of an increased demand for Ozempic, according to the Better Business Bureau

A worldwide shortage of the Type 2 diabetes drug last year was driven, at least in part, by its off-label use, the organization notes.

"Scammers are aware of the drug’s popularity for weight loss, and they’re targeting folks looking for a convenient way to purchase it," the BBB said in a recent warning.

People searching online for a pharmacy that has the drug in stock are redirected to websites that claim to sell the drug at a lower price. The sites may be recommended by an ad or what appears to be a post from a friend on social media, the BBB explains.

"The website claims that buying Ozempic is easy, and you can save a few hundred dollars by purchasing it online vs. through a doctor," the organization continues, adding that the site then directs people to make a payment through a digital wallet app – something a legitimate pharmacy or company would not do. These payments, once made, are almost impossible to get refunded.

While some sites don’t ask for a prescription, others have the veneer of medical professionalism and even go so far as to set up virtual consultations with someone posing as a doctor, the BBB says.

Another common feature of these scams is that the target is asked to pay a series of additional fees to complete the transaction, the BBB says. In some cases, the scammer will claim that insurance or a so-called "discreet shipping fee" is needed to get the package through customs.

"If you refuse, scammers may resort to threats. For example, they may claim to report the transaction to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and you’ll be held responsible for buying illegal drugs without a prescription," the warning continues.

"In reality, scammers never planned on sending you anything at all."

People thinking about buying Ozempic or any other drug online are urged to be suspicious of any seller that does not require a prescription and to avoid ordering any drugs from foreign countries. Online shoppers are also told to verify that the business they are engaging with is an actual, reputable pharmacy with a working phone number.

"Remember, your personal information, some of your medical details, and your money are all on the line," the warning concludes.