VANCOUVER -- A collision involving several vehicles on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke killed one person and injured four others Sunday, according to RCMP.

Shortly after 8 a.m., officers from the Golden RCMP detachment were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services in responding to the collision, police said in a news release.

The crash happened in the 1000 block of the Trans Canada Highway near Golden, according to police.

"Witnesses reported that an eastbound, red pickup truck veered into the westbound lane and collided with a motorhome," police said in their release.

They added that the initial collision led to crashes with "an eastbound pickup truck that was hauling a travel trailer and a westbound semi-truck."

The driver of the initial pickup truck, a 48-year-old Saskatchewan man, died at the scene, police said. His passengers, a woman and a child, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the motorhome was airlifted to hospital, and a child who was in the vehicle was taken to hospital by ground ambulance. Both are believed to have serious - but non-life-threatening - injuries, according to police.

A third occupant of the motorhome was not injured, nor were those inside the semi-truck and the other pickup, police said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but police said they have ruled out speed and alcohol as potential factors in the incident.

Highway 1 was closed for nearly 150 kilometres between Golden and Revelstoke while police investigated the collision. It has since reopened, according to RCMP.