Salt marsh restoration underway in Boundary Bay
For the last week, a national conservation organization has been working to restore the tidal marsh in Delta's Boundary Bay.
The project, led by Ducks Unlimited Canada, aims to restore the ecosystem by removing many of the logs that have accumulated in the marsh over the years.
Sarah Nathan, project operations manager for Ducks Unlimited's B.C. conservation program, told CTV News most of the logs being removed are "anthropogenic," meaning they were cut by humans, mainly for the forestry industry.
"Over the years, some logs have tended to escape from the log sorts, and because they don't have branches remaining on them or pointy root wads, they roll around, and they can mobilize within the marsh, and they act like rolling pins," Nathan said.
"So, what they end up doing is smothering some really valuable remnant salt marshes that we're trying really hard to take care of."
Large logs – especially those with wide, flat surfaces or root wads – are part of the ecosystem and are being left in Boundary Bay, according to Nathan. It's smaller logs that cause the most trouble.
"(What we're doing) is really just letting the marsh plants grow back, so they are no longer being smothered by a carpet of small pieces of wood," she said.
In addition to serving as a valuable – and increasingly rare – habitat, salt marshes are useful carbon sinks for fighting climate change, Nathan said.
"The main improvement we're really excited about is, in this case, (the plants') ability to sequester their carbon from the atmosphere and store it in the soil," she said.
Ducks Unlimited plans to do some "trial plantings" in the spring in an effort to help the marsh recover, Nathan said. Meanwhile, all the removed wood is being transported to a biofuel facility to be recycled.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China has reasons to keep cool after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon
China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of 'serious repercussions,' but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair.
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.
U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.
Defence minister says Canada supports U.S. downing of Chinese balloon
The federal defence Minister says Canada 'unequivocally supports' the United States government's decision to shoot down a high-altitude surveillance balloon that was suspected of spying for China, noting the balloon violated Canadian airspace.
Justice minister open to amending bail laws, OPP commissioner says change 'needed now'
Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti says he is open to amending bail laws, which have come under increased scrutiny following the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer.
Poor oral health could affect the brain later in life: early study
An early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
Ukraine says 5 injured in rocket attacks on 2nd-largest city
Five people were injured in Russian rocket attacks Sunday in the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said.
U.S. election skeptics slow to get sweeping changes in GOP states
Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they would make sweeping changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD warns of road closures during B.C. Thorne Speech
Several streets around the B.C. legislature building in downtown Victoria will be closed on Monday during the annual Throne Speech.
-
Wanted Victoria man arrested in U.S. after Coast Guard rescue, bizarre fish incident
A man wanted in B.C. has been arrested in Oregon after a bizarre series of events involving a high seas rescue and a home made famous in the 1985 film "The Goonies."
-
Oak Bay library to remain closed up to 12 more weeks for asbestos abatement
The Oak Bay Branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library will remain closed for significantly longer than initially planned.
Calgary
-
Western Canada’s most talented cheerleaders compete at Imagine Championships in Calgary
More than 1,500 athletes got louder than ever this weekend, showcasing their best handsprings, aerials, and choreography at the 2023 Imagine Cheer and Dance Championships in Calgary.
-
Oil Kings kick off 5 game road trip with 5-1 win at Calgary
The Oil Kings took provincial bragging rights Saturday, defeating the Calgary Hitmen 5-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies
Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. He was 79.
Edmonton
-
Woman stabbed in confrontation at grocery store
RCMP are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a Red Deer grocery store on Friday.
-
'I was begging the man to help': Off-leash dog attacks German shepherd in northeast Edmonton
A dog required emergency surgery after what its owner described as a vicious attack Friday evening in northeast Edmonton.
-
Ukraine says 5 injured in rocket attacks on 2nd-largest city
Five people were injured in Russian rocket attacks Sunday in the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, officials said.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth now considered a homicide
Toronto police are now saying that a fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth is being treated as a homicide.
-
Calls grow to declare Toronto homelessness a public health crisis after extreme cold
Councillors in Toronto are set to consider keeping warming centres open 24-7 for the rest of the winter amid growing calls for homelessness to be declared a public health crisis in the city.
-
Historic trees at Toronto's Osgoode Hall spared until Feb. 10 following interim injunction
The historic trees on the chopping block at Osgoode Hall in downtown Toronto will live to see another day.
Montreal
-
Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday
Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather. Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.
-
Hailed as green energy source, northern Quebec lithium project divides Cree
The fragile Cree ecosystems in Nemaska are home to a multitude of threatened species that will soon have to deal with new visitors: starting in 2025, approximately 15 heavy trucks a day will roar through these ancestral hunting grounds carrying the thousands of tonnes of ore that Nemaska Lithium plans to mine.
-
Here's who's up for Grammys from Quebec at the 65th annual awards show
Quebecers or projects based in the province are up for multiple Grammys at tonight's award ceremony.
Winnipeg
-
Frosty festivals to winter sports: How Winnipeggers are taking advantage of milder weather
Donning toques, mitts and scarves Saturday, Winnipeg families didn't let some light snow spoil a break from the extreme cold.
-
Three arrested after downtown stabbing: Police
A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Friday night.
-
'We need to do better': Survey finds cancer patient care remains inconsistent across Canada
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is calling on the federal government to do more for cancer patients, as the system continues to struggle nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Over 40 dogs found in Fort Qu'Appelle home, court documents show
Two men from the Fort Qu'Appelle area were found guilty of causing distress to animals in a dog hoarding case.
-
'100 per cent Filipino products': Saskatoon Filipino community hosts first trade show for a good cause
The Studio at Midtown Mall was host to the first edition of the Proudly Pinoy Filipino Trade Show this weekend.
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
Regina
-
Over 40 dogs found in Fort Qu'Appelle home, court documents show
Two men from the Fort Qu'Appelle area were found guilty of causing distress to animals in a dog hoarding case.
-
'Thank you to all Canadians': Ukrainians in Sask. show appreciation by donating blood
A group who fled to Canada due to the war in Ukraine are showing their appreciation by donating the gift of life at Canadian Blood Services in Regina.
-
Igloos, ice bars, and hiking; Frost Festival kicks off 2023 with new events
Above seasonal temperatures with snow squalls did not slow down the first day of Regina's Frost Festival.
Atlantic
-
Eastern Canada cold snap ends, but thousands in N.S. and N.B. still without power
Cold weather alerts that blanketed eastern Canada for the past two days have largely lifted, but some Nova Scotians and New Brunswickers remain without power due to outages caused by the frigid temperatures and high winds.
-
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team investigating death of N.B. man: RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP has requested the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) conduct an inquiry after a man died during a police response Saturday.
-
Frigid temperatures cause burst pipes, vehicle collisions, and power outages across Maritimes
Extreme cold warnings were in effect for the Maritimes Saturday, with feel-like temperatures hitting between -40C and -50C.
London
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Seaforth Community Hospital declared over
The inpatient unit at Seaforth Community Hospital has reopened to admissions and transfers following a COVID-19 outbreak on the unit.
-
Londoners celebrate Black History Month with opening ceremony
The opening celebration of Black History Month was held at the Museum London on Saturday afternoon.
-
Three-vehicle crash sends two children to hospital with serious injuries
Two children have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Serious collision on Municipal Road 15 in Sudbury Saturday night
Sudbury police say they responded to a serious collision on Municipal Road 15 Saturday night, which closed the road for several hours.
-
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
-
Saturday night stabbing in Sudbury leaves one in hospital
A Sudbury-area teen is recovering in hospital after a stabbing last night in the community of Coniston.
Kitchener
-
Woolwich man arrested for alleged death threats to local MP
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Woolwich man after death threats were allegedly made to a local Member of Parliament online.
-
Kitchener man recounts car theft while cleaning out vehicle
Waterloo regional police are investigating a car theft they say happened while the owner was vacuuming out their vehicle.
-
Airlift needed after serious crash in North Perth
One person has been airlifted from a serious crash in North Perth.