Ryan Reynolds to receive Order of British Columbia, province announces on B.C. Day

Actor Ryan Reynolds tops the list of 14 notable British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour this year.

The Deadpool star was announced as an Order of B.C. recipient Monday, as the province marked the B.C. Day holiday.

He's joined by 13 others from various walks of life and corners of the province, including former Vancouver city manager Dr. Penny Ballem, B.C. Investment Management Corporation CEO Gordon J. Fyfe and Chief Councillor Harold Leighton of Metlakatla First Nation.

A total of 224 nominations for the order were received this year, and the new honorees bring the total to 503 since the order began in 1989.

An investiture ceremony for recipients will be held at Government House in Victoria sometime in late fall, according to the province.

The full list of Order of B.C. recipients for 2023 is as follows:

Dr. Penny J. Ballem of Vancouver

Evanna Brennan of Vancouver

Dr. Jane Buxton of Vancouver

Pieter R. Cullis, OC, of Vancouver

Samuel L. Feldman of Vancouver

Gordon J. Fyfe of Saanich

Susan Giles of Vancouver

Byng Giraud of Winlaw

Chief Councillor Harold Leighton of Prince Rupert

Susan E. Paish, KC, of North Vancouver

George C. Reifel, MGC, of Vancouver

Ryan Reynolds of New York, N.Y.

Daljit Thind of Vancouver

Patricia Woroch of Surrey

Though Reynolds is listed as "of New York, N.Y.," the Vancouver native has long celebrated his B.C. roots, adopting the moniker "VancityReynolds" on social media and frequently supporting charitable causes in his home province.

From recording a personal message for a boy battling cancer to matching donations to a Vancouver Island conservation group, the film star and Wrexham AFC co-owner has given his time, money and celebrity to B.C. issues large and small.

The same can be said, on one scale or another, of all the honorees.

"As representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am honoured to welcome these 14 members," said B.C. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, in Monday's announcement.

"This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians. Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations. It is my great pleasure to share my congratulations to all new appointments to the order."

"While they are not officially part of the Marvel Universe, these 14 remarkable individuals are superheroes," added Premier David Eby, perhaps making reference to the fact that Reynolds' Deadpool films – though a Marvel property – are not yet part of the company's broader cinematic canon.

"They have contributed in unique and profound ways to our province, our nation and beyond, through leadership, selflessness and generosity. Congratulations to all on their appointment to the Order of British Columbia."