Canucks' Brock Boeser out for decisive Game 7 vs. Oilers: reports

Canucks star Brock Boeser will miss Game 7 of Vancouver's second-round playoff series Monday against the Edmonton Oilers, according to reports.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, citing several unnamed sources, was first to report Sunday that the 27-year-old right-winger is dealing with a blood clotting issue that is not considered life threatening.

Boeser has seven goals and five assists in 12 playoff appearances this year, and recorded career highs in goals (40) and points (73) during the regular-season campaign.

He logged 18 minutes and 40 seconds in ice time during Vancouver's 5-1 loss to Edmonton in Game 6 on Saturday, and did not appear to be dealing with any injuries when he spoke with reporters after the game.

Boeser did not practise with the Canucks on Sunday. The team did not comment on Boeser's status.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 3-3 and the winner of Monday's game will face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final, which starts Thursday in Texas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024.