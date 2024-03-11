Ryan Reynolds' company behind ghoulish (yet funny) campaign to kill daylight saving

Sellers of caskets and coffins have partnered with Ryan Reynolds’ production company to make a ghoulish yet humorous video calling for the end of daylight saving.

The ad for Titan Casket of Boston features movie star David Dastmalchian of “Oppenheimer” and “Dune,” playing a mortician.

“It’s daylight saving(s) again,” he says, standing in front of a casket and giant clock. “Statistics tell us hospitals will see a 24 per cent increase in heart attacks.”

The character teases that death will get us all eventually, but until then we should visit their new anti-daylight saving website.

“If an actual casket company doesn’t think it’s worth keeping around, who does?,” says Datsmalchian, who is dressed completely in black. “Help us put this ancient ritual out of its misery.”

Maximum Effort, the production company begun by Vancouver-born Reynolds produced the now-viral video.

The B.C. government has already passed legislation to end the twice-yearly ritual of changing the clocks, but is waiting for U.S. states to do it first, or at the same time.

British Columbia’s attorney general argued doing away with daylight saving before California, Oregon and Washington would put us on different time zones, and that would be bad for business.

“We're watching eagerly, and I think British Columbians will be very happy when they don't have to do this again,” said Niki Sharma from Victoria.