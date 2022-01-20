Rookie RCMP officer helps deliver baby in B.C. hospital parking lot

A rookie cop attended a different type of emergency Monday after running toward the sound of screaming in a parking lot.

Const. Sise Odaa, with the Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP, was at the Chilliwack General Hospital for an unrelated report when she heard the yelling.

Odaa, who just joined the detachment six months ago, rushed outside to help, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment said in a news release Thursday.

What she found was a woman in labour.

Odaa arrived "just in time," police said, to help with the delivery, joining the woman's mother for the birth.

As the newborn was delivered, baby Sahara Acacia Den Ouden was cradled by the surprised but fast-acting constable.

Both the mother and baby are doing well, the RCMP said.

Odaa called it an "amazing experience," and said in a statement that she joined the RCMP to help people.

"(I'm) so happy that I was able to help in this very special way."

Sahara Acacia Den Ouden is shown in a photo provided by her family to CTV News.