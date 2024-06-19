Roads closed, homes evacuated due to 'suspected explosive device' in New Westminster

Homes were evacuated in a New Westminster neighbourhood Wednesday while police investigated a report of a "suspected explosive device," according to authorities.

Local officers were called to the west side of the city where – with the assistance of the RCMP's canine unit – they closed sections of Hamilton, Kingston, 13th and 14th streets for several hours.

"Officers arrived on scene and worked to secure the area. Residents were asked to leave their homes out of an abundance of caution," a statement from the New Westminister Police Department said. "Officers worked in partnership with the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit to safely remove the object."

No additional information about the device was provided but police say they expect to remain in the area while the investigation proceeds.

Anyone with information is urged to call 604-525-5411.