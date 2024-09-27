VANCOUVER
    • Rainbow trout farm fined $350K for operating outside its tenure area on B.C. lake

    Rainbow trout are seen at a fish farm in this file photo. (Shutterstock.com) Rainbow trout are seen at a fish farm in this file photo. (Shutterstock.com)
    A fish farm in Powell River, B.C., has been fined $350,000 for operating without a licence.

    West Coast Fishculture (Lois Lake) Ltd. received the fine after a "lengthy investigation" conducted by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the federal department said in a news release Thursday.

    According to the DFO, West Coast Fishculture had been operating its rainbow trout farm in a part of the lake that is "outside of their provincial tenure boundaries."

    The company was charged with engaging in aquaculture activities not under the authority of an aquaculture licence, a violation of the federal government's Pacific Aquaculture Regulations.

    West Coast Fishculture pleaded guilty to the charge, according to the DFO, which said the fine was imposed in Powell River provincial court on Aug. 22.

    The court also ordered the company to "remove all structures erected outside of (its) tenure boundaries" by Aug. 31, 2025, the DFO said.

    "During site inspections, DFO conservation and protection fishery officers discovered a number of other issues including inadequate mitigation to prevent fish escapes," the release reads.

    "This significant fine underscores the duty of operators to follow the rules and regulations in B.C.’s highly regulated aquaculture industry."

    The DFO said the investigation that led to the fine began after it received complaints from the public. The department encourages anyone with information regarding fishery violations to call 1-800-465-4336 or email the details to DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca. 

