Rising COVID-19 cases prompts Abbotsford private school to shut down in-class instruction for some grades

Vancouver -

An Abbotsford private school decided to stop in-class instruction for some grades this week due to a concern of rising COVID-19 cases.

Abbotsford Christian School issued a notice Monday saying it made the decision in partnership with Fraser Health and the Federation of Independent Schools Association's rapid response team. Starting Tuesday and lasting at least until Friday, students in kindergarten through Grade 6 will do remote learning.

"This decision was not made lightly … but was made in response to a number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts across these grade levels," said Julius Siebenga, executive director, in a news release.

"We (along with Fraser Health and the FISA Rapid Response Team) believe that this closure will help to break the circuit of the virus that is moving through our school community."

The school didn't disclose how many people tested positive for the disease or whether it's classified as an outbreak.

Last week, COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at two other schools in the Fraser Health region. On Friday, the health authority announced 32 students and staff had so far tested positive for COVID-19 at Maple Ridge Christian School. In-class learning was suspended for students in Grade 5 and lower.

Two days before that, Fraser Health announced Promontory Heights Elementary School in Chilliwack will be closed for in-person classes until at least Oct. 3 after 20 people tested positive.