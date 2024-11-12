Swearing in ceremonies at B.C. legislature mark start of new political season

Two newly elected members of British Columbia's Green Party will officially take their seats in the legislature following the first of three swearing-in ceremonies since last month's provincial election.

The two Greens — lawyer Rob Botterell, representing Saanich North and the Islands, and geological engineer Jeremy Valeriote, of West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, who were elected on Oct. 19 in a tight election race — could play pivotal roles in the legislature, where Premier David Eby's New Democrats hold a slim one-seat majority.

John Rustad's B.C. Conservatives, who captured 44 seats in last month's election, were to be sworn in Tuesday evening in a second ceremony at the legislature.

Rustad said there was "a lot of excitement" among the party members.

"Everybody is, you know, very eager to get at it and start the work."

Speaking to reporters earlier Tuesday, the Conservative leader touted diversity in his caucus, saying it includes the first Black woman to be elected in B.C. since Rosemary Brown, who entered the legislature in 1972, and the first MLA from the Sto:lo Nation.

"I think in Canada, as a percentage, we have the largest number of women elected as a Conservative caucus in this country," Rustad said. "It's a lot to be proud of."

Judicial recounts in two B.C. ridings last week confirmed Eby's slim majority government with the NDP holding 47 seats in the 93-seat legislature.

Eby and his New Democrat MLAs are to be sworn in Wednesday at the legislature.

The premier, who will announce his new cabinet next week, is expected to recall the legislature in the coming days for a short fall sitting to elect a Speaker.

Botterell said the Greens and NDP continue to work on plans to co-operate in the legislature, but he wouldn't provide details.

"We're in discussions with the NDP and right now we're putting together our plan for the next four years," he said after his swearing-in. "I can't really give you any hints yet."

While Sonia Furstenau lost her bid for re-election in Victoria, she is staying on for now as leader of the provincial Greens.

She attended the ceremony along with federal Green Leader Elizabeth May.

"It's a very encouraging day. It means a lot," said May. "To see Jeremy Valeriote be our foothold for the first time, first elected Green in B.C. who wasn't from Vancouver Island, and in my own riding with Robert Botterell in Saanich North and the Islands, I'm extremely gratified."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.