Outbreak declared at B.C. Christian school after 32 students, staff test positive for COVID-19

Maple Ridge Christian School is seen in a Google Maps image. Health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Maple Ridge Christian School is seen in a Google Maps image. Health officials declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener