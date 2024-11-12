Jelly Roll to kick off cross-Canada tour in B.C.

Tennessee crooner Jelly Roll has announced the dates of his “Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour of Canada”, with his first pitstop set for Victoria.

The Grammy-nominated artist will traverse 12 cities, beginning at the capital’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on March 6 before checking off stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Toronto, London and Laval.

The artist will perform at Vancouver’s Roger Arena March 8, and will wrap the tour up March 26 in Quebec City.

The genre-splicing artist, who broke into the music scene with rap and hip-hop before journeying into country and rock, is touring fresh off the back of People’s Choice, Billboard and Grammy awards wins. His debut country album, “Whitsitt Chapel”, debuted Top 3 on the Billboard 200 All Genre Chart and number two on the Top Country Album, earning the biggest Country debut album in Billboard Consumption Chart history.

The artist, known for his consecutive number one singles “Halfway To Hell,” “Save Me,” “Need A Favor” and “Son of A Sinner,” will be joined on all Canadian tour dates by special guests Josh Ross, Savannah Dexter, and Brabo Gator.

Tickets for the Canadian shows will be available through Ticketmaster on Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m.

Presale tickets will be available to American Express Card Members from Wednesday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m, with VIP packages available to purchase in advance via vipnation.com.